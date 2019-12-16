Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 106 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

ForceField Energy (OTC: FNRG) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Ethema Health (OTC: GRST)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 3667.3% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) shares fell to $11.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.59%.

Ayala (OTC: AYYLF) stock hit a yearly low of $15.24 this morning. The stock was down 4.75% for the day.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares moved down 2.55% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.03 to begin trading.

Sihuan Pharma Hldgs gr (OTC: SHPHF) shares moved down 25.93% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.

DNO (OTC: DTNOY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.80.

Paul Hartmann (OTC: PLHNF) shares were down 0.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $322.74.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.54 on Monday. The stock was down 51.6% for the day.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock hit $8.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.02% over the course of the day.

Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.52. Shares then traded down 0.4%.

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.31. Shares then traded down 0.89%.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.03. Shares then traded down 37.5%.

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.58. Shares then traded down 2.86%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.05. Shares then traded up 1.62%.

Praetorian Property (OTC: PRRE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded down 8.18% over the session.

Clean TeQ Holdings (OTC: CTEQF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 3.51%.

Paradise Entertainment (OTC: PDSSF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 14.17% on the session.

Power Solutions Intl (OTC: PSIX) shares were down 23.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.75.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.54 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.13% on the day.

Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (OTC: KMSWF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.12, and later moved down 14.29% over the session.

OptiBiotix Health (OTC: OPBXF) stock hit $0.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.88% over the course of the day.

Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Monday. The stock was down 6.29% for the day.

Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Monday. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.

Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.9% on the day.

Metals X (OTC: MLXEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 1.43% over the session.

TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.53% over the rest of the day.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares moved down 24.64% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.01 to begin trading.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE: CRR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 26.98% on the session.

UBI BlockChain Internet (OTC: UBIA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Monday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.7%.

Regent Pacific Gr (OTC: RPGLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday. The stock was down 33.33% for the day.

Gulfslope Energy (OTC: GSPE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 3.46% over the session.

Eve (OTC: EEVVF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 24.11%.

Teligent (NASDAQ: TLGT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 10.47% for the day.

Stuart Olson (OTC: CUUHF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.14 today morning. The stock traded down 1.38% over the session.

Mission Ready Solutions (OTC: MSNVF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 24.17% on the session.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CPHRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.67 today morning. The stock traded down 12.48% over the session.

Seedo (OTC: SEDO) stock moved down 10.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.

Triumph Gold (OTC: TIGCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Monday. The stock was down 27.83% for the day.

Biotricity (OTC: BTCY) shares were down 1.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.27.

Panoro Minerals (OTC: POROF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares fell to $0.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%.

Relay Medical (OTC: RYMDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Monday. The stock was down 4.44% for the day.

Citation Growth (OTC: CGOTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.13, and later moved down 1.54% over the session.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.78 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) stock moved down 23.77% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.75, and later moved down 8.63% over the session.

H-CYTE (OTC: HCYT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday. The stock was down 28.57% for the day.

BevCanna Enterprises (OTC: BVNNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.25, and later moved down 2.34% over the session.

MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) stock moved down 20.79% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.

Giga-tronics (OTC: GIGA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 40.0% on the session.

Alternate Health (OTC: AHGIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock hit a yearly low of $1.20 this morning. The stock was down 19.23% for the day.

Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 33.29% for the day.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock hit $7.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 3667.3% over the course of the day.

Future Farm Technologies (OTC: FFRMF) shares moved up 12.2% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.

World Health Energy Hldgs (OTC: WHEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000005, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.63. Shares then traded down 2.62%.

NewLeaf Brands (OTC: NLBIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. The stock was up 5.32% on the session.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 16.92%.

Bearing Lithium (OTC: BLILF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.56%.

Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000003 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.35%.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Monday. The stock was down 18.93% for the day.

Pulse Evolution (OTC: PLFX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.02, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Inca Minerals (OTC: INMNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0003 today morning. The stock traded down 10.0% over the session.

Ethema Health (OTC: GRST) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0045 today morning. The stock traded down 13.46% over the session.

Medical Cannabis Payment (OTC: REFG) stock hit a

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 11.76% for the day. Erin Ventures (OTC: ERVFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 32.88% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 32.88% over the session. GBT Technologies (OTC: GTCH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.55% on the session. Cypherpunk Holdings (OTC: KHRIF) shares moved down 4.14% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.14% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. Top Shelf Brands Holdings (OTC: DKTS) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Fandom Sports Media (OTC: FDMSF) stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 47.15% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 47.15% over the course of the day. New Dimension Resources (OTC: NWDMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Ironstone Group (OTC: IRNS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.17. Shares then traded down 43.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.17. Shares then traded down 43.33%. Dynasty Gold (OTC: DGDCF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05. Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session. Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 41.08% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 41.08% over the course of the day. El Nino Ventures (OTC: ELNOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 38.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 38.65% on the session. Tisdale Resources (OTC: SNRAF) shares fell to $0.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 48.12%.

shares fell to $0.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 48.12%. Q2Earth (OTC: QPWR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 33.33% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 33.33% over the session. Alto Ventures (OTC: ALVLF) shares moved down 10.82% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.82% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. Trans Global Group (OTC: TGGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. FutureWorld (OTC: FWDG) stock hit $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. United American (OTC: UAMA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 22.05% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 22.05% over the rest of the day. SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Royalite Petroleum (OTC: RYPE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000009, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000009, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Eastern Asteria (OTC: EATR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. First Mexican Gold (OTC: FMGXF) shares moved down 5.41% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.41% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. DNA Print Genomics (OTC: DNAG) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000009.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000009. Visium Technologies (OTC: VISM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.002 today morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.002 today morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session. Mustang Alliances (OTC: MSTG) stock hit $0.000005 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000005 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Marani Brands (OTC: MRIB) shares moved down 99.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved down 99.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Inspyr Therapeutics (OTC: NSPX) shares were down 0.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.

shares were down 0.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01. Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. Methes Energies Intl (OTC: MEIL) shares fell to $0.0034 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.11%.

shares fell to $0.0034 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.11%. Millennium Cell (OTC: MCELQ) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. Sirrus (OTC: SRUP) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%. Box Ships (OTC: TEUFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0012 this morning. The stock was down 7.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.0012 this morning. The stock was down 7.69% for the day. Medical Staffing Solns (OTC: MSSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.00001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.00001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Alamo Energy (OTC: ALME) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000004 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000004 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Better Environment (OTC: BEEN) shares moved down 4.76% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.76% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. ForceField Energy (OTC: FNRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.