PewDiePie Says He Will Take A Break From YouTube In 2020

Swedish content creator Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, said on Saturday that he would be taking a break from Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) video platform YouTube for some time in 2020.

What Happened

"I am taking a break from YouTube next year. I wanted to say in advance because I [have] made my mind," Kjellberg, who has more than 102 million subscribers on the platform, said in a video.

"I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm feeling very tired. I don't know if you can tell," he added, all the while laughing and clapping.

"Just so you know, early next year, I'll be away for a little while. I'll explain that later, but I wanted to give heads up."

PewDiePie Discontent With Anti-Harassment Policy

Kjellberg made the announcement as part of a video where he was addressing his concerns over YouTube's updated harassment policy.

The YouTuber criticized the policy, saying that it is the content creators on the platform themselves that monitor and keep the overall content in check.

"YouTube creators are fu*king degenerates..Thus far, the only thing keeping these Youtube vultures in check are other YouTubers. We have this anarchy system, okay? Don't come and ruin it for us," Kjellberg said.

"YouTube 2019 everyone, it just keeps getting better and better," Kjellberg said in a sarcastic tone, noting a couple of examples on how YouTube allegedly executes its policy unevenly.

Kjellberg has frequently come under the radar for his alleged racist and anti-semitic views in his YouTube videos.

In 2017, the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) severed all ties with him after he paid two people on Fiverr International Ltd.'s (NYSE: FVRR) online marketplace to display a banner in public that read "Death to All Jews," the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Photo Credit: camknows via Wikimedia