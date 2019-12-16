Hallmark Channel Reverses Decision To Pull Ad Featuring Same-Sex Couple

The Hallmark Channel has decided to reinstate commercials featuring same-sex couples that were earlier pulled from the network, according to CNN.

What Happened

Mike Perry, the CEO of parent company Hallmark Cards, apologized Sunday for the company's earlier decision to pull the same-sex wedding ads.

“The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision,” Perryn said in a written statement to several media companies. “We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

Why It Matters

Earlier on Thursday, the channel pulled four same-sex-themed TV commercials after they received a complaint from the conservative group One Million Moms. The television network at the time said those ads had violated their policies.

After the commercials were pulled, Hallmark faced criticism and boycott calls from viewers. Many celebrities, including comedian Ellen DeGeneres and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, criticized the move. The popular streaming company Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) also condemned the move.

Isn't it almost 2020? @hallmarkchannel, @billabbottHC... what are you thinking? Please explain. We're all ears. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 15, 2019

“Titles Featuring Lesbians Joyfully Existing And Also It’s Christmas Can We Just Let People Love Who They Love,” Netflix tweeted after the ad was removed.

What's Next

The controversial marketing campaign for the wedding planning site Zola featured two brides kissing at the altar.

After the incident, Zola said they wouldn’t advertise on the channel again.