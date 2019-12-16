Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Nations Climate Talks: No United Decision

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 7:55am   Comments
Share:
United Nations Climate Talks: No United Decision

The United Nations Climate Change Summit in Madrid ended on Sunday with a few commitments and disagreements, according to The Washington Post.

What Happened

Countries that participated in the UN climate talks agreed that there is an urgent need to increase the carbon-cutting targets, but could not finally develop concrete plans no achieving those targets. The summit lasted two more days of negotiations than it was supposed to be.

Representatives from over 190 nations and including the U.S., China, and several Asian and the EU countries, attended the UN climate talks.

The Agenda

The two-weeks-long meeting held in Madrid had an agenda of finalizing the rules that the countries would implement to meet their targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris agreement.

The meeting was also supposed to finalize the rules and regulations for the global carbon markets, by which the countries can buy and sell carbon credits based on their emissions-cutting efforts.

The Key Outcomes

All countries agreed to put new, improved carbon-cutting plans on the table before the next U.N. climate talks scheduled to be held in November 2020 in Glasgow, according to BBC.

But the participating countries could not reach a consensus on the rules for carbon markets. Talks on that topic will be continued again in the next year, according to The Guardian

UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres is not happy with the outcomes of this year’s UN climate talks.

"I am disappointed with the results of COP25. The international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation and finance to tackle the climate crisis," said Antonio.

Posted-In: environment Madrid Paris Agreement United Nations Washington PostNews Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Boeing Could Reportedly Stop Or Reduce Production Of Grounded 737 MAX