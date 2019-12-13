Freight Futures Daily Curve: 12/13

Freight Futures data to watch today: December VNU Spot Contract

It was a relatively quiet day in the Trucking Freight Futures markets with three of the four averages finishing the day as they began. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201912) was unchanged at $1.503/mile, still above the resistance point of $1.50 and the final settlements of the 3 previous spot months. The East regional (FUT.VEU201912) and West regional (FUT.VWU201912) contracts followed suit and settled at $1.541 and $1.649, respectively. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU201912) eked out a 0.15% gain to $1.321.

Over on the individual lanes, the story was very much the same as the averages. The gain in the South was driven by a 0.4% rise in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201912) to $1.022 while the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201912) stumbled a fraction to $1.619.

The East saw the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201912) inch higher to $1.946 as both the ATL to PHL (FUT.VAP201912) and PHL to CHI (FUT.VPC201912) contracts treaded water and closed at $1.701 and $0.976, respectively. To the West, a 0.4% rise in the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201912) to $1.241 was negated by a 0.3% drop in the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201912) to $2.056.

