Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2019 12:22pm   Comments
Friday's morning session saw 94 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • Ventas (NYSE: VTR) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Advantego (OTC: ADGO).
  • Block One Capital (OTC: BKPPF) shares actually gained 26.37%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

During the trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • Ventas (NYSE: VTR) shares were down 0.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $54.88.
  • Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) shares set a new yearly low of $11.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.
  • KOSE (OTC: KOSCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $148.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Mercari (OTC: MCARY) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.4%.
  • Metro Pacific Investments (OTC: MPCIY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.13.
  • Vonage Holdings (NYSE: VG) shares were down 0.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.15.
  • Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) shares fell to $30.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.96%.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) stock moved down 0.81% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.00 to open trading.
  • Riviera Resources (OTC: RVRA) shares were down 35.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.30.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.52 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.15% over the rest of the day.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.03, and later moved down 3.0% over the session.
  • Fincera (OTC: YUANF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday. The stock was down 62.96% for the day.
  • Advanz Pharma (OTC: CXRXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.98 today morning. The stock traded down 9.34% over the session.
  • Canfor Pulp Products (OTC: CFPUF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.14 to open trading.
  • Mosaic Acquisition (NYSE: MOSC) stock moved down 6.87% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.54 to open trading.
  • Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares set a new yearly low of $5.43 this morning. The stock was up 5.94% on the session.
  • Nuveen Mortgage Opp (NYSE: JLS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Friday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.96 today morning. The stock traded down 2.93% over the session.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.6% on the session.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 22.69% on the session.
  • Crimson Wine Group (OTC: CWGL) shares moved down 0.53% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.77 to begin trading.
  • TeraGo (OTC: TRAGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.19% on the day.
  • Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.19% over the rest of the day.
  • Power Solutions Intl (OTC: PSIX) shares fell to $4.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.37%.
  • Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.05%.
  • Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ: FEIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $9.38. Shares then traded down 5.44%.
  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.71. Shares then traded down 9.18%.
  • Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) shares hit a yearly low of $0.37 today morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60 today morning. The stock traded down 5.31% over the session.
  • Valeura Energy (OTC: PNWRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 43.39% on the session.
  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares moved down 11.72% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.10 to begin trading.
  • Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.12% on the day.
  • Reitmans (Canada) (OTC: RTMAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.75, and later moved down 5.78% over the session.
  • RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock hit $0.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.03% over the course of the day.
  • Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) shares were down 6.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.02.
  • FingerMotion (OTC: FNGR) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.80.
  • Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.08, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Majestic Gold (OTC: MJGCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 5.06%.
  • Neo Lithium (OTC: NTTHF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.41%.
  • Avra Medical Robotics (OTC: AVMR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.00 today morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 5.35%.
  • Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.19. Shares then traded down 8.02%.
  • HIVE Blockchain (OTC: HVBTF) stock moved down 6.26% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to open trading.
  • Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.18 today morning. The stock traded down 3.71% over the session.
  • Teligent (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares moved down 1.66% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.41 to begin trading.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.17 this morning. The stock was down 6.87% on the session.
  • Seedo (OTC: SEDO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.33% on the day.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.37, and later moved down 13.94% over the session.
  • Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.93 today morning. The stock traded down 8.33% over the session.
  • Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded up 4.57%.
  • Non-Invasive Monitoring (OTC: NIMU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.05, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) stock moved down 3.85% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.91 to open trading.
  • Vertical Computer Systems (OTC: VCSY) stock hit $0.003 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Giga-tronics (OTC: GIGA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.34, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Cardax (OTC: CDXI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday. The stock was up 4.6% for the day.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was up 21.28% for the day.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) stock moved down 8.91% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.66 to open trading.
  • Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares fell to $1.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.02%.
  • Spectra7 Microsystems (OTC: SPVNF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 37.5% on the session.
  • TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 11.5% for the day.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares fell to $1.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 46.0%.
  • 1847 Holdings (OTC: EFSH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 22.5% over the rest of the day.
  • A-Cap Energy (OTC: APCDF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.003 this morning. The stock was down 66.67% for the day.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded down 13.9%.
  • KinerjaPay (OTC: KPAY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 10.81% for the day.
  • Power Metals (OTC: PWRMF) shares fell to $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 26.37%.
  • AfterMaster (OTC: AFTM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.004 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 21.28%.
  • Ethema Health (OTC: GRST) stock hit $0.0047 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.71% over the course of the day.
  • Hill Street Beverage (OTC: HSEEF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 18.11% on the session.
  • Nubeva Technologies (OTC: NBVAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 38.83% on the day.
  • Block One Capital (OTC: BKPPF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was up 20.42% on the session.
  • Egpi Firecreek (OTC: EFIR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.004 on Friday. The stock was up 9.65% for the day.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares were down 4.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14.
  • Veritas Pharma (OTC: VRTHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 42.86% over the session.
  • Britannia Bulk Holdings (OTC: BBLKF) shares moved down 75.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading.
  • Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ANTH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 66.89% over the session.
  • Eastfield Resources (OTC: ETFLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday. The stock was down 52.91% for the day.
  • Quantum Cobalt (OTC: BRVVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, later moving down 38.19% over the rest of the day.
  • Destination Maternity (OTC: DESTQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.
  • Medifocus (OTC: MDFZF) stock hit $0.0021 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
  • Meryllion Resources (OTC: MYRLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 95.0%.
  • All For One Media (OTC: AFOM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock traded down 50.0% over the session.
  • Metrospaces (OTC: MSPC) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
  • Stealth Technologies (OTC: STTH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00119 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Artistmss Intl Group (OTC: AIGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Enzolytics (OTC: ENZC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.0003, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Dermisonics (OTC: DMSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Intl Spirits & Wellness (OTC: ISWH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Ameritrans Capital (OTC: AMTCQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0034 on Friday morning, later moving down 19.05% over the rest of the day.
  • Advantego (OTC: ADGO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000197 on Friday. The stock was down 33.33% for the day.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

