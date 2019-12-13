4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) shares rose 9.2% to $63.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 17, the current rating is at Outperform.
- PPL, Inc. (NYSE: PPL) shares increased by 3.0% to $34.62. The market cap stands at $24.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares moved upwards by 0.4% to $11.80. The market cap seems to be at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 11, is at Sell, with a price target of $10.50.
Losers
- South Jersey Indus, Inc. (NYSE: SJIU) stock decreased by 0.5% to $51.36 during Friday's pre-market session.
