15 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE: ROYT) shares rose 20.2% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $8.4 million.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) stock increased by 3.7% to $1.00. The market cap stands at $306.5 million. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, the current rating is at Reduce.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares rose 2.4% to $1.27. The market cap seems to be at $482.3 million.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares rose 2.4% to $6.08. The market cap seems to be at $2.9 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on November 20, is at Sell, with a price target of $3.00.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock rose 2.2% to $6.50. The market cap seems to be at $578.8 million. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 05, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
- Antero Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: AM) stock surged 1.9% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.00.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock rose 1.7% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.3 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares surged 1.6% to $18.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 1.5% to $20.21. The market cap stands at $8.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock surged 1.4% to $37.45. The market cap stands at $125.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 1.1% to $0.80. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE: ET) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $12.80. The market cap stands at $33.0 billion.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $53.73. The market cap stands at $136.5 billion.
Losers
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) stock fell 2.9% to $10.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 13, is at Underweight, with a price target of $6.00.
- Petrobras Brasileiro, Inc. (NYSE: PBR) stock plummeted 2.3% to $15.68. The market cap stands at $103.6 billion.
