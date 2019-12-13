Market Overview

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2019 8:38am   Comments
Gainers

  • China Ceramics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares moved upwards by 55.0% to $1.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • China Recycling Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREG) stock rose 20.8% to $0.29. The market cap seems to be at $5.5 million.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares increased by 5.3% to $0.74. The market cap stands at $46.1 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock increased by 4.0% to $5.52. The market cap stands at $825.9 million.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares increased by 1.9% to $3.20. The market cap stands at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock surged 1.7% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock surged 1.6% to $23.99. The market cap stands at $44.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 09, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock surged 1.0% to $9.25. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

 

Losers

  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) stock declined 3.8% to $4.10 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

