9 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2019 6:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares surged 6.6% to $14.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $27.78. The market cap stands at $21.8 billion.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) stock increased by 2.0% to $59.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.0 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares rose 1.8% to $292.28. The market cap seems to be at $114.5 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $310.00.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) stock rose 1.5% to $54.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on December 02, is at Hold, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $51.60. The market cap stands at $52.6 billion. The most recent rating by GF Securities, on November 29, is at Accumulate, with a price target of $57.90.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $43.09. The market cap stands at $45.6 billion. The most recent rating by Northland, on November 21, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $36.00.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock surged 1.1% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.

 

Losers

  • Oracle, Inc. (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell 1.8% to $55.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 08, is at Hold, with a price target of $60.00.

