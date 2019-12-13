Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2019 6:48am   Comments
Share:
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares rose 34.3% to $134.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of VYONDYS 53™ (golodirsen) injection for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in patients amenable to skipping Exon 53.
  • The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares rose 12.1% to $6.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 10.2% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after declining 6.06% on Thursday.
  • National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) shares rose 9% to $63.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 8.9% to $9.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 8.8% to $3.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 8% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.59% on Thursday.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 6.5% to $14.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 5.6% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.33% on Thursday.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 4.5% to $5.55.
  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 3% to $315.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 2.8% to $36.74 in pre-market trading after the company announced a new integration with Microsoft Azure DevOps.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 16.6% to $5.59 in pre-market trading. Aquestive Therapeutics priced 7 million share public offering of common stock at $5 per share.
  • Good Times Restaurants Inc.. (NASDAQ: GTIM) fell 9.1% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 6.1% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) shares fell 5.8% to $27.01 in pre-market trading after the company priced 6.75 million share secondary offering at $26 per share.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) fell 3.3% to $10.04 in pre-market trading.
  • EHANG HOLDINGS LTD (NASDAQ: EH) fell 3% to $12.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) fell 2.5% to $14.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 2% to $55.37 in pre-market trading. Oracle reported upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed expectations.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + APDN)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2019
Geopolitical Jumble: UK Election Results, US Tariff Decision, Front And Center
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Amgen, miRagen Overhauls Clinical Pipeline, Tonix Snags Patent Win
Adobe's Q4 Earnings Preview
8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

European Markets Surge As Boris Johnson-led Conservatives Win UK Election