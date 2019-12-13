51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) climbed 44.8% to close at $5.04 on Thursday after the company announced it has received abbreviated new drug application approval from the FDA for EluRyng.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares rose 44.7% to close at $22.25 on Thursday after climbing 10.49% on Wednesday. The company's President and CEO, Samer Tawfik, purchased $1.73 million worth of the company's shares.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) gained 34.4% to close at $23.81. Assembly Biosciences priced 5.15 million common shares at $16.50 per share.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 24% to close at $3.87.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares gained 22.7% to close at $1.19 after announcing a new European patent for composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL. The patent will provide the company with market exclusivity until 2034.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 22.2% to close at $7.09.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) gained 20.4% to close at $42.62 following Q4 results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares gained 20.3% to close at $9.30 after the company reaffirmed FY19 guidance and issued FY20 guidance.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) gained 20% to close at $5.45.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 18% to close at $3.86.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) surged 17.9% to close at $11.18 after the company updated its FY19 guidance to reflect favorable tariff exclusions.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 17.2% to close at $7.09.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) climbed 15.6% to close at $2.81.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) rose 15.2% to close at $5.93.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares rose 14.1% to close at $73.51. William Blair initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and a $105 price target.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) climbed 13.7% to close at $3.89.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) jumped 13.6% to close at $4.61.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 13.3% to close at $6.63.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) rose 12.9% to close at $4.74.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) gained 11.6% to close at $18.73.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 11.2% to close at $13.64.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) climbed 11% to close at $2.32.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares climbed 10.3% to close at $39.37. Aprea Therapeutics highlighted presentation of APR-246 data at the ASH 2019 Meeting.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) gained 10.3% to close at $2.90.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) gained 9.5% to close at $132.27.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 8.7% to close at $12.34.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 7.7% to close at $38.74. Forty Seven priced 4.86 million share offering of common stock at $35 per share.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) gained 7.6% to close at $16.28.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) climbed 7.1% to close at $8.32.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares rose 7.1% to close at $14.43. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Oceaneering International from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $16 to $17.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 5.5% to close at $16.50.
Losers
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) dipped 33.2% to close at $1.39 on Thursday after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 24.5% to close at $0.43 after the company announced it has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating the company is not in compliance with the $1 minimum bid price rule.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 23.9% to close at $1.56 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 260% over the last 2 trading sessions.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dipped 21.3% to close at $2.00.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) shares tumbled 18.8% to close at $2.90.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) tumbled 18.6% to close at $11.81 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) dipped 15.4% to close at $8.12.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 13.1% to close at $6.15.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 13% to close at $6.70.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) dipped 13% to close at $8.70.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) fell 11.8% to close at $20.28.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 11.4% to close at $10.29 after the company presented initial safety data from the Phase 1 study of GRANITE-001 in solid tumors as well as initial safety data from the Phase 1 data for SLATE-001 in solid tumors.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) dipped 11.1% to close at $4.31.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) fell 10.9% to close at $8.41.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.14.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 10.2% to close at $3.95.
- Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ: BROG) fell 10.1% to close at $9.23.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) fell 9% to close at $39.79.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) fell 8.5% to close at $2.68. YRC Worldwide reported that CFO Stephanie Fisher is leaving the company.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) fell 3.7% to close at $224.47. Lululemon reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued soft earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.
