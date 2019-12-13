Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Angela Merkel The Most Powerful Woman On Forbes 2019 List, Thunberg The Youngest
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2019 6:12am   Comments
Share:
Angela Merkel The Most Powerful Woman On Forbes 2019 List, Thunberg The Youngest

Forbes published its annual list of most powerful women on Thursday.

Merkel At The Top — Again

Angela Merkel, whom Forbes describes as the "de facto leader of Europe," has been voted the most powerful woman in the world for the 12th time since she was elected Germany's chancellor in 2006.

Merkel was displaced only once, by the former first lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama in 2009.

Forbes has named Greta Thunberg as the 100th most powerful woman in the world. The 16-year old, who grabbed headlines all through the year for her environmental activism, is the youngest person on the list.

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde also made her ninth consecutive appearance among the top 10 members of the list, at number two.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, who is leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, was named as the third most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.

Tech Leaders Shine

Twenty out of the 100 women on the Forbes list come from the technology industry. These include the International Business Machine Corporation's (NYSE: IBM) Ginni Rometty, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Youtube's Susan Wojcicki, Oracle Corporation's (NYSE: ORCL) Safra Catz, and Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Sheryl Sandberg.

Thirteen on the list are billionaires, including Fidelity Investments Inc's Abigail Johnson and media personality Oprah Winfrey.

European Commission's president Ursula von der Leyen, Accenture plc's (NYSE: ACN) Julie Sweet and Walmart Inc's (NYSE: WMT) Judith McKenna were among the newcomers on the Forbes list.

Overall, the U.S. had the biggest number of women on the list –– 41.

Photo Credit: Denniss via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Alphabet Inc Christine Lagarde EuropeNews Entrepreneurship Politics Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN + FB)

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Synopsys, Cisco And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Where Are They Now? A Review Of Every Time Person Of The Year This Decade
SEC Chairman Tells Congress He's 'Optimistic' About Blockchain Opportunity
There's A New Trading Tool That Allows Traders To Trade Cannabis With Leverage
Investor Movement Index: November 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2019