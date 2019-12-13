Angela Merkel The Most Powerful Woman On Forbes 2019 List, Thunberg The Youngest

Forbes published its annual list of most powerful women on Thursday.

Merkel At The Top — Again

Angela Merkel, whom Forbes describes as the "de facto leader of Europe," has been voted the most powerful woman in the world for the 12th time since she was elected Germany's chancellor in 2006.

Merkel was displaced only once, by the former first lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama in 2009.

Forbes has named Greta Thunberg as the 100th most powerful woman in the world. The 16-year old, who grabbed headlines all through the year for her environmental activism, is the youngest person on the list.

President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde also made her ninth consecutive appearance among the top 10 members of the list, at number two.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, who is leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, was named as the third most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.

Tech Leaders Shine

Twenty out of the 100 women on the Forbes list come from the technology industry. These include the International Business Machine Corporation's (NYSE: IBM) Ginni Rometty, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Youtube's Susan Wojcicki, Oracle Corporation's (NYSE: ORCL) Safra Catz, and Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Sheryl Sandberg.

Thirteen on the list are billionaires, including Fidelity Investments Inc's Abigail Johnson and media personality Oprah Winfrey.

European Commission's president Ursula von der Leyen, Accenture plc's (NYSE: ACN) Julie Sweet and Walmart Inc's (NYSE: WMT) Judith McKenna were among the newcomers on the Forbes list.

Overall, the U.S. had the biggest number of women on the list –– 41.

