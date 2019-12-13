Microsoft Unveils Its 'Fastest, Most Powerful' Xbox Console Ever

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) unveiled the latest model of its video game console Xbox and a new wireless controller at the 2019 Game Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday.

A Quiet Design

The new model called Xbox Series X, which Microsoft describes as its "fastest, most powerful console ever," will launch in Holiday 2020.

The Series X deviates in design from the earlier versions and supports both vertical and horizontal orientations.

"We wanted to design a console where the form was driven by the function," Phil Spencer, vice president of gaming at Microsoft, told GameSpot. "And the function—as I said—was to really play the highest power, most immersive games possible."

Spencer told GameSpot that Microsoft went for a quiet design that could "disappear" in the users' entertainment units.

"There's always this tension between design and the kind of acoustics and cooling and function of the console, and we were not going to compromise on function," Spencer said.

"I'm just incredibly impressed with the design that they came back with."

A Controller That Fits More Hands

The new controller retains the old design, but comes equipped with a share button to make it easier for the users to take screenshots and other game clips, Microsoft said.

In addition, the controller's designed has been tweaked in a way that it fits in the hands of about 98% of the gamers, compared to the 95% coverage for the earlier versions, Spencer told GameSpot.

A Growing Competition

Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE), a key Microsoft competitor in the video gaming consoles market, also announced the latest version of its PlayStation to be launched in Holiday 2020.

Price Action

Microsoft's shares closed 1.02% higher at $153.24 on Thursday.

Photo Credit: Xbox.com