Hapag-Lloyd Taps Blume Global For Managing Global Drayage

The fifth-largest ocean carrier picks the leading provider of container management technology to handle its inland container haulage worldwide.

The fifth-largest ocean carrier by capacity said it will use a platform from Blume Global "to support its entire global network of motor carrier partners." Hapag-Lloyd will begin its rollout of the Blume Global platform starting in North America in January.

The company's logistics platform, which was launched last year and uses application programming interface (API) connectivity and transport management system (TMS) integration, will connect Hapag-Lloyd's motor carriers to provide "settlement workflow," Blume said. This includes dispatching, managing drayage rates, appointment scheduling, accessorial charges, live tracking, proof of delivery, invoicing and other reporting capabilities.

Hapag-Lloyd's North American president Uffe Ostergaard said the agreement with Blume stems from customer demand for better tracking and reporting of container movements once off the ship.

"Our North American customers are asking for enhanced end-to-end shipment visibility to better manage their supply chains and by implementing this integrated cloud-based solution we will be able to offer that value-added service," Ostergaard said.

Blume Global, formerly known as Rez-1, provides the technology for tracking and managing containers, as well as automating payments, for intermodal carriers and railroads. The Pleasanton, California-based company is a subsidiary of Direct ChassisLink, a portfolio company of Apollo Global Management.

In July, Fenix Marine Services, the second-largest marine terminal in the Port of Los Angeles, said it would tap Blume's software to help manage its container volumes.

"Blume Logistics helps companies successfully manage logistics execution across the supply chain network, and around the world, with first- and last-mile shipment visibility and control over transportation spending. It also improves customer service quality and enhanced vendor relations," said Pervinder Johar, chief executive officer of Blume Global.

Image by WikimediaImages from Pixabay