Freight Futures Daily Curve: 12/12

Freight Futures data to watch today: South Region Forward Curves

For the fourth straight trading session, the Trucking Freight Futures markets posted generally modest gains. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201912), which finally broke the $1.50/mile resistance point on Tuesday, again settled higher to $1.503/mile, up 0.13% for the day. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201912) strengthened fractionally to $1.541 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201912) closed up 0.4% to $1.319. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU201912) was unchanged and closed at $1.649.

The individual lane contracts also showed a bit of strength with 5 contracts settling higher, 1 closing unchanged and 1 ending fractionally lower. Both contracts in the South finished the day in positive territory with the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL2901912) leading the charge by closing 0.8% higher to $1.018. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201912) inched higher to by 0.12% to $1.620.

Seasonality was cited for the relative strength in the South. In the East, both the PHI to CHI (FUT.VPC201912) and CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA201912) contracts finished slightly higher to $0.976 and $1.945, respectively. The ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201912) settled flat on the day at $1.701. In the West, a fractional rise in the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201912) to $1.236 was offset by a similar drop in the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201912) to $2.062.

SONAR Tickers: FWD.VSU, FWD.VLD, FWD.VDL

