Bill.com Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2019 12:52pm   Comments
Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $37.25 after being priced at $22 per share.

The company listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "BILL."

Bill.com is a provider of cloud-based software that digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Bill.com uses cloud-based software to automate payments for business customers including Burger King, Quicken and TED.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as the lead book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets is acting as a book-running manager. Canaccord Genuity, Needham and William Blair are acting as co-managers.

