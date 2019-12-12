Bill.com Opens Above IPO Price

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $37.25 after being priced at $22 per share.

The company listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "BILL."

Bill.com is a provider of cloud-based software that digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Bill.com uses cloud-based software to automate payments for business customers including Burger King, Quicken and TED.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as the lead book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets is acting as a book-running manager. Canaccord Genuity, Needham and William Blair are acting as co-managers.

Related Links:

How To Invest In Upcoming IPOs

IPO Outlook For The Week: Brazilian Financials, Fintech And Social Media Management