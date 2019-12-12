The Game Festival Will Allow Players To Stream Titles Like 'System Shock,' 'Eastward' For 48 Hours

Producers of The Game Awards on Thursday will lead into that event with a new offering called The Game Festival, an opportunity for gamers to try out new games.

The producer of the event said in a blog post on Medium that the 48-hour event, which begins streaming Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, will give gamers the chance to download several games they’ll be able to play for two days. The games aren’t streamed – players will download game clients, but will have to be connected to the internet to play.

Today I'm introducing a brand new aspect of #TheGameAwards It's called #TheGameFestival, and tomorrow for 48 hours, you'll get to play 12 new game demos for the first time on @Steam. More details: https://t.co/k4n3guyJxc — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 11, 2019

Among the games that will be part of the event are a reboot of the ‘90s game “System Shock,” Pixpil’s “Eastward,” and “Spiritfarer.”

Other games that will be part of the trial are "Röki," "Wooden Nickel," and "Haven," according to organizer Geoff Keighley.

The Game Awards begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and a full list of nominees can be found here.

Photo Courtesy of The Game Awards website

