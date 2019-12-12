Market Overview

The Game Festival Will Allow Players To Stream Titles Like 'System Shock,' 'Eastward' For 48 Hours

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 1:46pm   Comments
The Game Festival Will Allow Players To Stream Titles Like 'System Shock,' 'Eastward' For 48 Hours

Producers of The Game Awards on Thursday will lead into that event with a new offering called The Game Festival, an opportunity for gamers to try out new games.

The producer of the event said in a blog post on Medium that the 48-hour event, which begins streaming Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, will give gamers the chance to download several games they’ll be able to play for two days. The games aren’t streamed – players will download game clients, but will have to be connected to the internet to play.

 

Among the games that will be part of the event are a reboot of the ‘90s game “System Shock,” Pixpil’s “Eastward,” and “Spiritfarer.”

Other games that will be part of the trial are "Röki," "Wooden Nickel," and "Haven," according to organizer Geoff Keighley. 

The Game Awards begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and a full list of nominees can be found here.

Photo Courtesy of The Game Awards website

Posted-In: Game Awards video gamesNews Sports Events Tech Media General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

