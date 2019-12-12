Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 87 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Sprint (NYSE: S) .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Eline Entertainment Group (OTC: EEGI) .

. Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) shares actually gained 6.8%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Sprint (NYSE: S) shares moved down 0.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.24 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.24 to begin trading. KOSE (OTC: KOSCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $149.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.65% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $149.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.65% on the day. Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.94 today morning. The stock traded down 0.17% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.94 today morning. The stock traded down 0.17% over the session. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.97. Shares then traded up 2.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $7.97. Shares then traded up 2.79%. Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) stock moved up 1.27% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.16 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.27% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.16 to open trading. First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFY) shares fell to $1.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.8%.

shares fell to $1.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.8%. Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 5.34% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 5.34% for the day. Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.55 today morning. The stock traded up 2.22% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.55 today morning. The stock traded up 2.22% over the session. Transcontinental (OTC: TCLAF) stock hit a yearly low of $9.78 this morning. The stock was down 5.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.78 this morning. The stock was down 5.42% for the day. Schoeller-Bleckmann (OTC: SBOEF) stock hit $55.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $55.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares hit a yearly low of $19.58 today morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.58 today morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.30 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.43% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.30 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.43% over the rest of the day. RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.9%. Noble (NYSE: NE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.2% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.2% over the rest of the day. Twelve Seas Investment (NASDAQ: BROG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.00, and later moved down 14.22% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.00, and later moved down 14.22% over the session. Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.61 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.07% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.61 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.07% over the rest of the day. Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares fell to $1.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.76%.

shares fell to $1.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.76%. Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.35 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.35 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.11%. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares moved down 6.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.54 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.54 to begin trading. Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) stock hit a yearly low of $11.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% for the day. TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares were up 1.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.73.

shares were up 1.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.73. Glorywin Entertainment Gr (OTC: GWIN) stock hit $0.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 86.86% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 86.86% over the course of the day. Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.43. Shares then traded down 7.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.43. Shares then traded down 7.65%. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was down 7.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was down 7.0% on the session. Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock hit $0.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.62% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.62% over the course of the day. Dean Foods (OTC: DFODQ) stock moved up 3.11% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to open trading.

stock moved up 3.11% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to open trading. RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) stock moved down 29.32% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.62 to open trading.

stock moved down 29.32% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.62 to open trading. Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) stock hit $0.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.76% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.76% over the course of the day. AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.0%. FingerMotion (OTC: FNGR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day. MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Metals X (OTC: MLXEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded down 12.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded down 12.98%. VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock hit $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares fell to $0.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.26%.

shares fell to $0.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.26%. SRG Mining (OTC: SRGMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.59, and later moved down 1.45% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.59, and later moved down 1.45% over the session. 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) shares fell to $0.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 5.71%.

shares fell to $0.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 5.71%. Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.41% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.41% on the day. Tinka Resources (OTC: TKRFF) shares fell to $0.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.3%.

shares fell to $0.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.3%. Crystal Peak Minerals (OTC: CPMMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.04, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.04, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Erdene Resource Dev (OTC: ERDCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded up 1.63% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded up 1.63% over the session. Seedo (OTC: SEDO) shares moved down 10.79% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.79% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.62 today morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.62 today morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session. Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55 today morning. The stock traded down 17.29% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55 today morning. The stock traded down 17.29% over the session. SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) stock hit $0.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.55% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.55% over the course of the day. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.74%. Qrons (OTC: QRON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.85 today morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.85 today morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session. Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.52, and later moved down 19.34% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.52, and later moved down 19.34% over the session. Artemis Resources (OTC: ARTTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.76% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 11.76% over the rest of the day. EVIO (OTC: EVIO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.72% for the day. MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded up 0.73% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded up 0.73% over the session. FinCanna Capital (OTC: FNNZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 24.47% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 24.47% over the session. Canntab Therapeutics (OTC: CTABF) shares moved down 7.85% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.85% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. Trimax (OTC: TMXN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0005 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0005 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.67%. Naturally Splendid (OTC: NSPDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 8.72% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 8.72% over the session. NewLeaf Brands (OTC: NLBIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 4.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 4.21%. QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) stock hit $0.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.25% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.25% over the course of the day. GSRX Industries (OTC: GSRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% for the day. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 37.14% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 37.14% on the day. Power Metals (OTC: PWRMF) shares were up 0.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

shares were up 0.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03. Azarga Metals (OTC: EUUNF) shares moved down 33.82% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.

shares moved down 33.82% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. Medgold Resources (OTC: MGLDF) shares were down 10.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.

shares were down 10.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04. Dajin Resources (OTC: DJIFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 47.24% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 47.24% on the day. Deep-South Resources (OTC: JAUGF) stock hit $0.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.74% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.74% over the course of the day. Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTC: PARNF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day. Encanto Potash (OTC: ENCTF) stock moved down 28.02% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.

stock moved down 28.02% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading. Andrea Electronics (OTC: ANDR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.47% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.47% on the day. American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0046 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.38% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0046 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.38% on the day. eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00189 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00189 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 11.52% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 11.52% over the session. Legacy Reserves (OTC: LGCYQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0025 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 41.86% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0025 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 41.86% on the day. Integrated Ventures (OTC: INTV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.01, and later moved up 6.8% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.01, and later moved up 6.8% over the session. Atlanta Gold (OTC: ATLDF) shares fell to $0.00455 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 49.44%.

shares fell to $0.00455 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 49.44%. Vanadian Energy (OTC: URCFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.76% on the day. Zenergy Brands (OTC: ZNGYQ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. FutureWorld (OTC: FWDG) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Metrospaces (OTC: MSPC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Stealth Technologies (OTC: STTH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.0014. Shares then traded down 6.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.0014. Shares then traded down 6.67%. Global Enter Hldgs (OTC: GBHL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0003 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0003 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 98.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 98.0% on the day. Minerco (OTC: MINE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Eline Entertainment Group (OTC: EEGI) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!