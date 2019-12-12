Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 348 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was BPI Energy Holdings (OTC: BPIGF).
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 4.08% after setting a new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to $271.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.01%.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $152.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were up 0.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $204.82.
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) stock made a new 52-week high of $335,360.01 Thursday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares broke to $223.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $135.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.42%.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares hit a yearly high of $33.81. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares hit $57.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.38%.
- Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) shares set a new yearly high of $61.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) shares set a new yearly high of $89.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
- Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares hit a yearly high of $76.29. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.69 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%.
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $235.82 on Thursday, moving up 0.85%.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $221.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.47%.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $321.87 Thursday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $203.00 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares broke to $325.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.89%.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares were up 0.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.09 for a change of up 0.47%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $284.40. Shares traded up 0.33%.
- Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) shares broke to $65.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $150.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%.
- Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.41. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares hit $62.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.65%.
- Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NTTYY) shares broke to $52.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
- Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.97. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares hit a yearly high of $225.42. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
- Kering (OTC: PPRUY) shares broke to $61.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares were up 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.24.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $499.75. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
- BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.69. Shares traded up 2.24%.
- Becton (NYSE: BDX) shares set a new yearly high of $264.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $156.84 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
- Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.30. Shares traded up 0.18%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $55.18. Shares traded down 0.02%.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.98 Thursday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
- Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.57%.
- Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.33.
- Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $186.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares set a new yearly high of $40.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $109.39 on Thursday, moving up 0.34%.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares hit a yearly high of $179.44. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.36.
- Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSF) shares set a new yearly high of $102.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- Deutsche Post (OTC: DPSGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.22. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.80. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares broke to $23.19 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.64%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares were up 1.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.52 for a change of up 1.33%.
- Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLKY) shares were up 9.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.45 for a change of up 9.48%.
- Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLKF) shares hit $39.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.65%.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.07. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $233.99 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
- Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.83%.
- Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $144.34. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.45 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.
- Barclays (NYSE: BCS) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.03 for a change of up 0.5%.
- Credit Agricole (OTC: CRARY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.10 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.01%.
- Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares were up 0.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.82 for a change of up 0.53%.
- Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.85%.
- Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELF) shares hit $216.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.79%.
- ITOCHU (OTC: ITOCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.72 Thursday. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
- ITOCHU (OTC: ITOCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.16 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.13%.
- Macquarie Group (OTC: MCQEF) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.52. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares were down 0.28% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $248.27 for a change of down 0.28%.
- Swiss Re (OTC: SSREF) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.00 for a change of up 0.59%.
- CRH (OTC: CRHCF) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.33.
- CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.14 on Thursday, moving flat%.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.71%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $73.95. Shares traded up 0.25%.
- Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) shares were up 7.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.62.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.
- Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) shares hit a yearly high of $59.24. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $125.00. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
- State Street (NYSE: STT) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.73 on Thursday, moving up 1.97%.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) stock made a new 52-week high of $162.16 Thursday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) stock hit a yearly high price of $207.36. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.81.
- Sandvik (OTC: SDVKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.40 with a daily change of up 2.0%.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares hit a yearly high of $101.58. The stock traded up 2.76% on the session.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares hit a yearly high of $91.05. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: AGPPF) shares were up 1.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.15.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.06%.
- Ferrovial (OTC: FRRVY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $30.29. Shares traded up 0.97%.
- Hannover Rueck (OTC: HVRRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.20. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares were up 0.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $151.69 for a change of up 0.85%.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares hit a yearly high of $84.07. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
- Legrand (OTC: LGRVF) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.9%.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.90.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.96. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
- Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUMF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares broke to $166.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.
- NTT Data (OTC: NTDTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.75 Thursday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.18. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.70 on Thursday, moving up 1.38%.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.93%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $94.79. Shares traded up 0.26%.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.78. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares were up 0.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $330.95.
- Sunny Optical Technology (OTC: SOTGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $180.10. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWSYF) shares were up 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.46.
- Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) shares broke to $100.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.82%.
- WPP (NYSE: WPP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $65.14. Shares traded up 1.92%.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) shares broke to $39.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.66%.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) shares hit a yearly high of $32.30. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
- Aristocrat Leisure (OTC: ARLUF) shares set a new yearly high of $23.97 this morning. The stock was up 4.99% on the session.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $15.57 with a daily change of up 1.91%.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.64 on Thursday, moving up 0.4%.
- Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.78. Shares traded up 1.55%.
- Epiroc (OTC: EPOKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.16 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.42.
- Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $53.03. Shares traded up 1.13%.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $257.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE: ASX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.50. Shares traded up 4.93%.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.18 on Thursday, moving up 1.21%.
- Alfa Laval (OTC: ALFVY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.92. Shares traded flat%.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $159.45.
- Liberty Formula One Group (OTC: FWONB) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.00 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.99. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Skanska (OTC: SKSBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.68%.
- American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $111.28. Shares traded up 0.97%.
- Kingspan Group (OTC: KGSPY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.80. Shares traded up 3.48%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.39. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares hit $29.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.83%.
- SKF (OTC: SKUFF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.20 this morning. The stock was up 6.04% on the session.
- SKF (OTC: SKFRY) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) shares set a new yearly high of $195.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
- Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $58.98. Shares traded up 3.24%.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%.
- Prada (OTC: PRDSF) shares were up 6.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.50.
- Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.59 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
- Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $45.79 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares were up 1.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.39 for a change of up 1.16%.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $33.89 with a daily change of down 0.34%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.43.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) stock hit a yearly high price of $124.20. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Polyme
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.