SUKU, DreamView Studios Partnership Brings Transparency To Virtual World Across Industries

On Dec 10, industry agnostic supply chain ecosystem SUKU announced a partnership with DreamView Studios. The platform, enabled by blockchain, and media ecosystem produces photo-real and AR CGI assets for eCommerce clientele.

This partnership will enable virtual product representation in the ecosystem of SUKU from production of goods to consumption by end customers. Coupling SUKU's digital traceability with DreamView Studios' CGI production and media management makes for a first-of-its-kind partnership.

Powered by blockchain, the production of transparent products with virtual capabilities will display a variety of touchpoints along the entire product journey, which will enable accessibility to a wider range of industries and marketplaces.

According to a press release, there has been significant growth in the demand for supply chain transparency in recent years. The demand has widely impacted the entire industry, including suppliers, manufacturers, shippers and even the end consumer.

According to Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of SUKU, the partnership was created with a goal to bridge the gap between conscious consumers and brands. "By offering more transparency in our customers' supply chain," Lapchik said, "we have seen mutual benefit — for suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and customers — in advancing brand loyalty, trust and customer satisfaction."

Lapchik predicts the partnership will lead the way for supply chain transparency by offering visual representation powered by blockchain.

"We see this partnership having an impact far beyond commodities and retailers, and look forward to expanding our collective offers to customers of all sizes and industries," Lapchik added.

Combining SUKU and DreamView Studios allows stakeholders to visualize their products in many steps along the product journey regardless of supply chain volume. Further, it enables new virtual experiences by providing engaging opportunities for both brands and consumers through the virtual journey.

For example, online furniture retailers can provide virtual representation, along with physical and digital traceability of furniture pieces, and allow customers to engage with the brand and product throughout the process from purchase to final ownership.

"We are tremendously excited to partner with SUKU in creating the world's first integrated physical and virtual product ecosystem," said Euan Macdonald, co-founder and CEO of DreamView Studios. "As the eCommerce marketplace as evolved, consumers' tastes have become more selective, requiring more media products to inform buying decisions, and the creation of photorealistic CGI products are fast becoming a marketplace fixture."

The SUKU platform leverages two blockchains — Ethereum and Quorum. According to the release, SUKU is designed to be "industry-agnostic," from farming to pharmaceuticals to electrical goods to household consumer products. Leveraging the two platforms streamlines numerous critical processes that slow down any supply chain.

SUKU's streamlined blockchain integration empowers more socially responsible and traceable practices between trading partners by building transparency and auditability. This largely benefits smart contract deployments or critically confidential transactions.

Image by jazilykenneth from Pixabay