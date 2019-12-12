Market Overview

4 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) shares surged 2.0% to $9.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
  • Orange, Inc. (NYSE: ORAN) stock rose 0.6% to $14.86. The market cap stands at $43.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares increased by 0.4% to $116.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 billion. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $125.00.

 

Losers

  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares declined 1.4% to $294.67 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on December 10, the current rating is at Underperform.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

