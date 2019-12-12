Market Overview

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 7:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.7% to $0.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock moved upwards by 0.5% to $37.70. The market cap seems to be at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.

 

Losers

  • Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) shares decreased by 1.7% to $18.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $969.2 million. The most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on October 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock declined 1.2% to $11.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

