4 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.7% to $0.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock moved upwards by 0.5% to $37.70. The market cap seems to be at $36.1 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 17, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $70.00.
Losers
- Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) shares decreased by 1.7% to $18.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $969.2 million. The most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on October 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $23.00.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock declined 1.2% to $11.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
