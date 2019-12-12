Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 7:38am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares rose 6.7% to $0.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock surged 2.2% to $11.20. The market cap stands at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 1.9% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

 

Losers

  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock declined 2.5% to $5.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $825.9 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL + GE)

Boeing Is Redesigning 7,000 Planes. It's Not What You Think.
4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Investor Movement Index: November 2019
5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
3M's Stock Buzzing Despite The Harmful Trade War
Boeing Faces $3.9 Million FAA Penalty For Supply Chain Fumble
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Amgen, miRagen Overhauls Clinical Pipeline, Tonix Snags Patent Win