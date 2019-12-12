5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares rose 6.7% to $0.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock surged 2.2% to $11.20. The market cap stands at $87.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 1.9% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
Losers
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock declined 2.5% to $5.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $825.9 million.
