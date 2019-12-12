9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) shares rose 5.7% to $25.10 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $57.75. The market cap stands at $256.0 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 2.3% to $3.52. The market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $3.52. The market cap stands at $19.8 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $26.77. The market cap seems to be at $21.8 billion.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $49.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 billion. The most recent rating by GF Securities, on November 29, is at Accumulate, with a price target of $57.90.
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) stock rose 1.0% to $3.96. The market cap stands at $2.5 million.
Losers
- Ciena, Inc. (NYSE: CIEN) stock plummeted 4.4% to $33.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 06, is at Sell, with a price target of $31.00.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares plummeted 1.0% to $13.41. The market cap stands at $4.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
