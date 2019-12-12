18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 38.6% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after announcing a new European patent for composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL. The patent will provide the company with market exclusivity until 2034.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares rose 20.3% to $18.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.49% on Wednesday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) rose 7.8% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received Abbreviated New Drug Application approval for EluRyng.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 6.4% to $16.63 in pre-market trading.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 6.4% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after the dropping 9.89% on Wednesday.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) rose 6.1% to $2.60 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 5.7% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 4.4% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company raised Q4 guidance.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) rose 3.7% to $5.68 in pre-market trading after falling 13.70% on Wednesday.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) rose 3.4% to $60.87 in pre-market trading
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 3.4% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.20% on Wednesday.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) rose 3.3% to $57.76 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) fell 15.9% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares fell 9.2% to $6.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common shares. No size was disclosed.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) fell 6.3% to $ 16.60 in pre-market trading. Assembly Biosciences priced its 5.15 million common shares at $16.50 per share.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) fell 4.1% to $223.77 in pre-market trading. Lululemon reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued soft earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 2.8% to $31.12 in pre-market trading.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) fell 2.2% to $56.06 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.