70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) shares gained 69.9% to close at $9.60 on Wednesday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares climbed 69.4% to close at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock rallied more than 60% Tuesday to close over the $1 level. About 7.2 million shares traded Tuesday, compared to average daily volume of just 2.3 million shares.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 38% to close at $1.78 despite pricing its common stock offering of 28 million shares at $1.25 per share.
- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) rose 27.6% to close at $34.46.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) jumped 24.6% to close at $8.96.
- Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) rose 23.8% to close at $11.20.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 22.6% to close at $4.02.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) rose 20.4% to close at $15.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) gained 17.6% to close at $4.41.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) rose 17.1% to close at $3.50.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) gained 16.9% to close at $2.3850.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) rose 16.6% to close at $11.67 on continued momentum after the company received Fast Track destination for Lebrikizumab for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) gained 16.3% to close at $35.70.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) rose 15.7% to close at $3.32.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) climbed 15% to close at $69.33 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 13.3% to close at $2.39.
- Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK) rose 12.4% to close at $6.60. Ranpak priced 15.4 million share common stock offering at $6.50 per share.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 11.8% to close at $31.30.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) rose 10.9% to close at $8.44.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 10.7% to close at $3.20.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) jumped 10.7% to close at $3.32.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares gained 10.5% to close at $8.60.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 10.5% to close at $15.38.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) surged 10.4% to close at $3.40.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares rose 10.4% to close at $4.5150.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) surged 10.4% to close at $3.29.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 10.2% to close at $4.16.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) jumped 9.8% to close at $9.33.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 8.9% to close at $4.18.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 8.7% to close at $2.99.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares rose 8.7% to close at $7.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) gained 8.5% to close at $68.67.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 9% to close at $10.21.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) climbed 8.1% to close at $26.78.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares gained 8.1% to close at $3.47.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) rose 7.8% to close at $79.83 amid Bloomberg report that Francisco Partners and Elliott Associates are in talks to buy the company.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) gained 7.3% to close at $4.26 after the company announced ex-vivo results of its CFTR modulators in CF patients and said early results support the initiation of enrollment in its CHOICES trial.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares gained 5.4% to close at $6.85.
Losers
- Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV) shares dipped 67.1% to close at $0.46 on Wednesday after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives. Correvio Pharma said FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Advisory Committee, which reviewed its Brinavess, voted that the benefit-risk profile was not adequate to support approval, with two staffers voting for the drug and 11 against.
- Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares fell 35.7% to close at $3.12 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 clinical trial of oral and IV Sulopenem.
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 31.9% to close at $0.15 after the company priced its public offering of 15 million shares at $0.15 per share.
- United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) dipped 28.4% to close at $7.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 26.9% to close at $5.85 on Wednesday after jumping 321.05% on Tuesday.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 23.1% to close at $54.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dropped 16.8% to close at $2.4624.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) fell 16.4% to close at $99.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals said it has priced its previously-announced underwritten secondary offering of 1.2 million shares by investment funds affiliated with Bay Capital at $107.85 per share.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 15.1% to close at $5.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.15-$1.30 to $0.10-$0.20.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) dropped 14.8% to close at $34.04.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) fell 14% to close at $20.84. Rocket Pharmaceuticals priced its 3.82 million share public offering of common stock at $22.25 per share.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) declined 14% to close at $10.70 on continued momentum after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) dropped 14% to close at $4.48.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) dipped 13.3% to close at $4.05 following Q2 results.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) fell 13.1% to close at $15.71 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 12.8% to close at $1.77.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) dipped 12.7% to close at $2.06.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) dropped 12.1% to close at $27.10.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares declined 11.1% to close at $1.84.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) dropped 10.3% to close at $13.71.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares declined 10.2% to close at $2.20.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 9.9% to close at $3.92 after the company announced it has signed a partner agreement with a European affiliate of the Fortune 500 to resell Safe-T's products and solutions in Spain, Portugal and Israel.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dipped 9.8% to close at $5.55.
- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) dropped 9.7% to close at $38.10 after the company announced the resignation of President, Director and CEO Mark Morelli.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) dropped 8.6% to close at $98.41 potentially in anticipation of the company's presentation at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dipped 8.3% to close at $11.03 following Q3 results.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) tumbled 8% to close at $6.41.
- Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) fell 8% to close at $13.00 after the company announced a 4.75 million share common stock offering.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 7.9% to close at $7.09.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 5.8% to close at $33.93.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 5.3% to close at $5.55. Arcadia Biosciences Filing showed selling shareholders to offer 725.4k shares of stock.
