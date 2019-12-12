Jeff Bezos Named Businessperson Of The Decade: Global CFOs Survey

A majority of financial executives worldwide said that they consider Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos as the top businessperson of the decade, according to CNBC.

CNBC’s latest Global CFO Council survey named Amazon’s founder, CEO, and president, Jeff Bezos the most influential businessperson of the decade.

What Survey?

One out of every three chief financial officers (CFOs) surveyed by The CNBC Global CFO Council, which represents some of the world’s largest public and private companies, selected Bezos as the world’s top businessman of the decade, according to CNBC.

Chinese business magnate and founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Jack Ma and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) founder Elon Musk were selected respectively as the second and third most influential businessperson of the decade, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2019 between Nov. 20 and Dec 3. The council currently has 135 members from some of the largest public and private companies in the world that collectively manage nearly $5 trillion in market value.

Fifty-five of their 135 members responded to the survey. Among the survey respondents were 20 North American-based members, 21 EMEA-based members, and 14 APAC-based members.

Bezos founded his ecommerce company Amazon in late 1994. The online marketplace surpassed Walmart to become America’s biggest retailer in 2015. The company recorded more than $200 billion in sales in 2018.

Photo Credit: Steve Jurvetson via Wikimedia