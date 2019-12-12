'Embarrassed And Humiliated:' Trump Former Lawyer Asks To Reduce His Prison Term

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, asked a federal judge to reduce his prison term, according to the New York Times.

What Happened

President Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday asked a federal judge to cut his three-year prison to one year or consider the alternative “home confinement” for the rest of his existing sentence.

One of Cohen’s lawyers, Roger Adler writes in the filing that Mr. Cohen has cooperated with federal, state and local prosecutors in New York.

But the U.S. Justice Department, under the leadership of Attorney General William Barr has “failed to appropriately treat Michael Cohen in good faith,” wrote Adler in the filing.

Mr. Cohen’s lawyers also asked the federal judge William H. Pauley III to order a hearing “to explore, evaluate and quantify the cooperation” that their client Mr. Cohen has provided to the government.

What’s Next

Mr. Cohen was sentenced a three-year prison term back in December 2018 for lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia and for campaign violations related to hush-money payments made to two women to help Trump’s 2016 election. He started serving his prison sentence in May.

In court records filed Wednesday, Cohen said that he now regrets the fact that he thought “being Donald Trump’s lawyer made him a ‘big man.’”

“In seeking a sentence reduction (not a modification) as a first offender, [Cohen] has been (a) disbarred, (b) financially crushed, and (c) personally embarrassed and humiliated,” wrote Cohen in the paperwork filed Wednesday.