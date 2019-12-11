FreightWaves Job Board Rapidly Gains Steam In Wake Of Celadon Bankruptcy

A free job board FreightWaves established to connect those seeking new employment in the freight industry after the Celadon shutdown has quickly gained popularity with employers.

The job and career board connects recruiters, companies and applicants in finding logistics talent nationwide.

On Wednesday, FreightWaves announced that in its first 24 hours, the board had close to 500 job postings from 225 employers. Approximately 50 people have applied for jobs so far — a number expected to grow in the coming days.

The holiday season can be stressful for individuals facing a sudden job loss, as well as for their families. That is why FreightWaves is lending a hand to those who make the trucking industry great.

"The tragedy of Celadon is impacting so many people across the industry," FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller said. "FreightWaves is a part of driving transparency and connectedness in the freight community, and we wanted to expand that to connecting great talent with prospective employers."

Creating a profile on the job board is free and is a great tool for those who are looking for a career in the freight industry.

To search for logistics jobs, post new opportunities or post a resume, visit FreightCareers.FreightWaves.com.

FreightWaves wants all those affected by the recent closure to find employment as soon as possible. These tips can help applicants stand out to employers and recruiters:

LinkedIn

Highlight not only your experience, but also your accomplishments in all the roles you have held.

Start connecting!

Create a show-stopping headline. It is like a small billboard for you and what you do.

Make sure your summary is all-inclusive of what you are looking for and the value you feel you bring.

Ask for recommendations! Find people in your network who have worked with you, and have them talk about how great you are to work with.

Stay active! Join groups and professional networks on LinkedIn to connect with people who may know more about opportunities available.

Make sure you have a professional headshot.

Change your LinkedIn recruiter setting to "open to new opportunities." And if you are open to relocation, state that as well.

Resume

Make sure your contact information is at the top and prominent.

Review, review, review. Look for any spelling or grammatical errors, and even have another person review.

You can have more than one resume! Your resume should be targeted to the roles you are applying for.

Ditch "references available upon request." If a recruiter or hiring manager wants them, they will ask.

Networking

Reach out to everyone you know. You never know who they know.

If you are open to relocating, make sure your connections know that.

Attend local networking meetups.

