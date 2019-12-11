Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nestle Is Selling Drumsticks, Crunch Bars, Häagen-Dazs For $4B

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
Nestle Is Selling Drumsticks, Crunch Bars, Häagen-Dazs For $4B

Nestle S A/S (OTC: NSRGY) said Wednesday it will sell its U.S. ice cream business to Froneri, a joint venture Nestle created in 2016 with PAI Partners.

Häagen-Dazs, Drumstick Changing Hands 

Froneri's assets include Nestle's European ice cream business across 20 countries and PAI Partners' R&R Ice cream business.

As part of the deal, Nestle will sell its U.S. ice cream business to Froneri in a transaction valued at $4 billion.

Froneri will now have a strong presence in the U.S. — the world's largest ice cream market.

Some of the brands included in the transaction include Häagen-Dazs, Drumstick and Outshine.

Nestle CEO Mark Schneider said in a press release that Froneri will act as its "strategic partner in ice cream," adding that Froneri's success worldwide can be replicated in the U.S.

"With this transaction, we are taking a decisive step towards our goal of achieving global leadership in ice cream." 

Deal Expected To Close In Q1 

The deal builds on the expertise of the world's top pure-play ice cream company, Frédéric Stévenin, partner at PAI Partners, said in a statement. 

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. Nestle will continue running its remaining ice cream businesses across Canada, Latin America and Asia as part of its current market structure, the company said.

Nestle shares were trading 0.39% higher at $104.71 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Caffeinated Water Coming To The Grocery Shelf Next Year

Exclusive: Former Nestlé Exec Tim Brown Partners With Cannabis Tech Company Ojai Energetics

Public domain photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Drumstick food Froneri Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream OutshineNews Asset Sales Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NSRGY)

Caffeinated Water Coming To The Grocery Shelf Next Year
ID Logistics Gains US Platform In Jagged Peak Acquisition
MariMed, Indiva And Other Cannabis Companies Pitch Investors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Reaction In The Diesel Market To IMO 2020 Is Still To Come: Platts

Today's Pickup: Canadian Airline Successfully Tests E-Plane In Historic Flight