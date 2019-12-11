Today's Pickup: Canadian Airline Successfully Tests E-Plane In Historic Flight

Good day,

An aircraft billed as the world's first commercial e-plane and powered by a propulsion system that uses lithium-ion batteries successfully completed a nearly 10-mile test flight in Canada.

British Columbia-based seaplane airline Harbour Air completed the test on the Fraser River in Vancouver using a retrofitted DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver on Dec. 10. The prop plane, more than 60 years old, flew with a 750-horsepower magni500 propulsion system designed by Seattle-based magniX.

Harbour Air says the electric system can allow for flights of around 100 miles. The airline plans to convert its entire fleet after regulatory approval.

Did you know?

Football fans in the U.S. consume 105 million pounds of avocados during the Super Bowl, mostly as guacamole. Luckily, there should be plenty available in early February, with 2 billion pounds expected to ship from Mexico during the winter.

Quotable:

"It went from being a normal day to cutting positions, telling drivers to bring the equipment back — end services."

– Jesus Alvarez, head of carrier sales at Fr8Hub, on the closure of bankrupt Celadon's Mexican subsidiary, Jaguar Transportation.

In other news:

Indiana trucking association works to place Celadon employees

The Indiana Motor Truck Association is working with member carriers to help place former employees of Celadon who lost their jobs in the company's closure. (The Indy Channel)

Trucker helping ex-Celadon drivers bring Christmas to their kids

A trucker is working to ensure that the kids of former Celadon drivers still get Christmas presents. (CDL Life)

Forensic tests clear Thai trucker of taking meth

A truck driver in Thailand accused of using methamphetamine on the job has been cleared by forensic tests. (Bangkok Post)

UPS executive wins Forbes award

The chief information and engineering officer of UPS, Juan Perez, has earned the Forbes CIO Innovation Award for developing its Global Smart Logistics Network. (Forbes)

SAP partners with project44 on shipping and delivery visibility

German software firm SAP announced a partnership with project44 to improve supply chain visibility. (DC Velocity)

Final thoughts:

While primarily a passenger airline, Harbour Air also offers express parcel service on its small seaplanes. Harbour Air hasn't discussed how electric conversions might affect those operations. But if parcel service can continue, the e-planes could potentially bring down the costs.

Hammer down, everyone!

Image by Frank Winkler from Pixabay