50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares jumped 92.6% to $2.33. The stock rallied more than 60% Tuesday to close over the $1 level. About 7.2 million shares traded Tuesday, compared to average daily volume of just 2.3 million shares.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) gained 27.9% to $1.65 despite pricing its common stock offering of 28 million shares at $1.25 per share.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares rose 21% to $7.86.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) gained 20.1% to $15.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) rose 16.9% to $70.47 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 15.3% to $3.17.
- Bat Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares surged 13.3% to $2.30.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares rose 13.2% to $7.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) gained 13.1% to $4.49 after the company announced ex-vivo results of its CFTR modulators in CF patients and said early results support the initiation of enrollment in its CHOICES trial.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 12.5% to $4.32.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 10.7% to $3.63.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) gained 10.5% to $5.51.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) surged 10.1% to $3.39.
- Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK) rose 9.8% to $6.53. Ranpak priced 15.4 million share common stock offering at $6.50 per share.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) jumped 9.7% to $3.29.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) gained 9.1% to $69.02.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) jumped 8.9% to $4.0826.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) gained 8.6% to $7.11.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 8.4% to $9.22.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 8.4% to $2.6439.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) climbed 8.4% to $26.84.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 8.2% to $10.14.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares gained 8.1% to $3.47.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) rose 8% to $80.01 amid Bloomberg report that Francisco Partners and Elliott Associates are in talks to buy the company.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV) tumbled 65.5% to $0.4832 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives. Correvio Pharma said FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Advisory Committee, which reviewed its Brinavess, voted that the benefit-risk profile was not adequate to support approval, with two staffers voting for the drug and 11 against.
- Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares dipped 34.8% to $3.1601 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 clinical trial of oral and IV Sulopenem.
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 32.6% to $0.1483 after the company priced its public offering of 15 million shares at $0.15 per share.
- United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) dipped 26.3% to $7.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 22.3% to $54.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 18.2% to $5.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.15-$1.30 to $0.10-$0.20.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 16.9% to $6.65 after jumping 321.05% on Tuesday.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) fell 14% to $101.87. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals said it has priced its previously-announced underwritten secondary offering of 1.2 million shares by investment funds affiliated with Bay Capital at $107.85 per share.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dropped 13.5% to $2.56.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) dipped 13.5% to $4.04 following Q2 results.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares declined 12.2% to $5.90.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) dropped 10.6% to $35.70.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) dipped 10.6% to $2.11.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) dropped 10.1% to $96.78 potentially in anticipation of the company's presentation at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) tumbled 9.8% to $6.28.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) fell 9.7% to $21.87. Rocket Pharmaceuticals priced its 3.82 million share public offering of common stock at $22.25 per share.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 9.6% to $5.30. Arcadia Biosciences Filing showed selling shareholders to offer 725.4k shares of stock.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 9.5% to $32.59.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dipped 9.5% to $10.89 following Q3 results.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) declined 9.4% to $11.27 on continued momentum after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) dropped 9.2% to $38.33 after the company announced the resignation of President, Director and CEO Mark Morelli.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) fell 8.7% to $16.50 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 8.3% to $7.06.
- Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) fell 8% to $13.01 after the company announced a 4.75 million share common stock offering.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 7.1% to $4.04 after the company announced it has signed a partner agreement with a European affiliate of the Fortune 500 to resell Safe-T's products and solutions in Spain, Portugal and Israel.
- Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 4% to $7.21 after the company announced a $35 million common stock offering.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.