Hershey's Kisses Cereal Is Here, And Early Reviews May Disappoint Fans

Cereal lovers are rejoicing Wednesday as the product of a much-anticipated partnership between chocolate maker Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) and food company General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) becomes available in select locations.

Hershey's Kisses Cereal is available for sale in some regions and its presence will be expanded in January, according to Today.

The cereal is described by General Mills as having a "nice light crunch and smooth chocolate flavor." Consumers can either enjoy the cereal on its own or "add a sweet twist to breakfast."

The Early Reviews Are In

The popular YouTube channel Cereal Time TV got their hands on an early sample of the Hershey's Kisses cereal.

In a video dated Nov 2, reviewer review Gabe Fonseca said the cereal doesn't offer any new or unique flavor and he "can't really pick out" any small differences compared to other dominant chocolate cereals like Cocoa Puffs.

"I'm not a Cocoa Puffs expert or a chocolate cereal aficionado, so maybe that's why it tastes similar to me," he said. "But it's definitely good. I think chocolate cereal fans will love this stuff."

YouTuber Tami Dunn and her husband Kevin were among the first to sample the cereal, which they purchased at their local Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT. In a video review dated Dec. 6, Tami pointed out the cereal box states the clear is "milk and chocolate," which is not the same thing as "milk chocolate." Nevertheless, the cereal is "very nice" and tasty enough to eat it by itself, she said.

The husband and wife duo both agree the cereal falls short of duplicating the familiar taste of a traditional Hershey's Kisses chocolate.

Hershey shares were trading 0.2% higher at $149.70 at the time of publication, while General Mills shares were down 3.04% at $51.62.

