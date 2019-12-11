Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday's morning session saw 173 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Public Management (OTC: PCMC) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high
- Ledyard Financial Group (OTC: LFGP)'s stock actually sank the most, moving down 6.53% after reaching a new 52-week high.
Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $271.01 for a change of up 0.69%.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $55.22. Shares traded up 2.42%.
- Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.40.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.42. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.21.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
- Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.28 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.65%.
- Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXF) shares set a new yearly high of $16.68 this morning. The stock was up 5.03% on the session.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $62.87. Shares traded up 0.96%.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $108.82. Shares traded up 0.31%.
- Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) shares set a new yearly high of $20.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.
- Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $426.00 with a daily change of up 0.47%.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.77 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.58. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
- Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.56. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares hit $14.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $232.77 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
- Investor (OTC: IVSXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
- ITOCHU (OTC: ITOCF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.76. Shares traded up 1.52%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.85.
- Anhui Conch Cement Co (OTC: AHCHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.46 on Wednesday, moving up 3.31%.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $247.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
- CRH (NYSE: CRH) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.05 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.56. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
- State Street (NYSE: STT) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.82 with a daily change of up 1.74%.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.94. Shares traded up 1.17%.
- Sika (OTC: SXYAY) shares were down 6.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.85.
- Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUGY) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20.
- Wilmar International (OTC: WLMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.49. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.
- Wilmar International (OTC: WLMIF) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.14 on Wednesday, moving up 1.62%.
- Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $96.63 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.42%.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares were up 0.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.79 for a change of up 0.77%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $113.65 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares set a new yearly high of $105.45 this morning. The stock was up 3.89% on the session.
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares set a new 52-week high of $327.95 on Wednesday, moving up 0.86%.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.24 on Wednesday, moving up 0.75%.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.46 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%.
- Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.87%.
- Bandai Namco Holdings (OTC: NCBDF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.51.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 0.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $257.67.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.94%.
- Santos (OTC: STOSF) shares hit $5.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.03. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
- Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.60 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.53. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.60. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
- Eurofins Scientific (OTC: ERRFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- SKF (OTC: SKFRY) shares were up 0.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.88.
- Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.78 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.93.
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $166.84 for a change of up 1.69%.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.37 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.21%.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.82. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares broke to $48.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
- Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.12%.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares set a new 52-week high of $166.97 on Wednesday, moving up 1.05%.
- AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.06%.
- SMIC (OTC: SMICY) shares set a new yearly high of $7.05 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Sharp (OTC: SHCAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.65. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares were up 5.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.34.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUF) shares were up 3.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.30.
- Quebecor (OTC: QBCRF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.38.
- Asustek Computer (OTC: ASUUY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 18.63%.
- Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.74 on Wednesday, moving up 0.93%.
- Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.55 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%.
- ITT (NYSE: ITT) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.14%.
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares hit $8.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.29%.
- Marui Group (OTC: MAURY) shares hit a yearly high of $50.09. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
- Kakaku.com (OTC: KKKUF) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.26 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.52%.
- argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $158.29 with a daily change of up 1.84%.
- Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares hit a yearly high of $47.75. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
- Japan Prime Realty Inv (OTC: JPRRF) shares set a new 52-week high of $4,412.07 on Wednesday, moving flat%.
- Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
- Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.82. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.59. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
- Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.6%.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares were up 0.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.30 for a change of up 0.91%.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares hit a yearly high of $21.50. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.40. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%.
- Stantec (NYSE: STN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.45 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
- Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $72.47 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
- Seaspan (NYSE: SSW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.83. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.80.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.35. Shares traded down 0.02%.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.73 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
- Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares were up 0.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.92 for a change of up 0.41%.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares broke to $60.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
- Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares were down 0.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.92.
- Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.80 with a daily change of up 1.34%.
- Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) shares hit $39.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.79%.
- Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares set a new yearly high of $31.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
- Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.2%.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares hit $47.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.66%.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares were down 1.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.49 for a change of down 1.34%.
- Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%.
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares broke to $26.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.07%.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares hit a yearly high of $20.40. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.79 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%.
- Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.43 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.82%.
- AK Steel Holding (NYSE: AKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.47 on Wednesday, moving up 3.08%.
- Pharming (OTC: PHGUF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.77. Shares traded up 0.57%.
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.99. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
- Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.54. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.
- Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.28. Shares traded down 0.73%.
- Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 19.61% for the day.
- Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTBB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.31 with a daily change of up 5.57%.
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.41%.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.91 for a change of up 0.92%.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares hit a yearly high of $11.81. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
- TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.17 on Wednesday, moving up 0.36%.
- NCC Group (OTC: NCCGF) shares were up 1.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.64.
- Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.85 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.08.
- Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares hit a yearly high of $4.92. The stock traded up 3.22% on the session.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.99. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Paradigm Biopharma (OTC: PBIGF) shares were up 121.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.19.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.53 on Wednesday, moving up 5.12%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares were down 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.23.
- Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares broke to $7.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.07%.
- Safilo Group (OTC: SAFLY) shares hit $3.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 53.49%.
- Jadestone Energy (OTC: JADSF) shares broke to $0.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
- West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.91%.
- Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) shares were down 0.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.88.
- South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
- Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares hit a yearly high of $35.10. The stock traded down 5.21% on the session.
- Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.69 on Wednesday, moving up 0.06%.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.74%.
- RenovaCare (OTC: RCAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.56. The stock traded up 15.38% on the session.
Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:
