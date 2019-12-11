Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 10:49am   Comments
Wednesday's morning session saw 173 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Public Management (OTC: PCMC) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high
  • Ledyard Financial Group (OTC: LFGP)'s stock actually sank the most, moving down 6.53% after reaching a new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $271.01 for a change of up 0.69%.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $55.22. Shares traded up 2.42%.
  • Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.40.
  • Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.42. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.21.
  • Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.28 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.65%.
  • Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXF) shares set a new yearly high of $16.68 this morning. The stock was up 5.03% on the session.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $62.87. Shares traded up 0.96%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $108.82. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) shares set a new yearly high of $20.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.
  • Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $426.00 with a daily change of up 0.47%.
  • ABB (NYSE: ABB) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.77 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.58. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.56. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares hit $14.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.
  • Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $232.77 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
  • Investor (OTC: IVSXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
  • ITOCHU (OTC: ITOCF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.76. Shares traded up 1.52%.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.85.
  • Anhui Conch Cement Co (OTC: AHCHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.46 on Wednesday, moving up 3.31%.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $247.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
  • CRH (NYSE: CRH) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.05 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Amphenol (NYSE: APH) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.56. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • State Street (NYSE: STT) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.82 with a daily change of up 1.74%.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.94. Shares traded up 1.17%.
  • Sika (OTC: SXYAY) shares were down 6.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.85.
  • Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUGY) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20.
  • Wilmar International (OTC: WLMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.49. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.
  • Wilmar International (OTC: WLMIF) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.14 on Wednesday, moving up 1.62%.
  • Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $96.63 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.42%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares were up 0.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.79 for a change of up 0.77%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $113.65 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares set a new yearly high of $105.45 this morning. The stock was up 3.89% on the session.
  • W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares set a new 52-week high of $327.95 on Wednesday, moving up 0.86%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.24 on Wednesday, moving up 0.75%.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.46 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%.
  • Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.87%.
  • Bandai Namco Holdings (OTC: NCBDF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.51.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 0.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $257.67.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.94%.
  • Santos (OTC: STOSF) shares hit $5.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.03. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.60 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%.
  • Globe Life (NYSE: GL) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.53. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE: SBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.60. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
  • Eurofins Scientific (OTC: ERRFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • SKF (OTC: SKFRY) shares were up 0.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.88.
  • Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.78 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.93.
  • Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $166.84 for a change of up 1.69%.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.37 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.21%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.82. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares broke to $48.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
  • Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.12%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares set a new 52-week high of $166.97 on Wednesday, moving up 1.05%.
  • AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.06%.
  • SMIC (OTC: SMICY) shares set a new yearly high of $7.05 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Sharp (OTC: SHCAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.65. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
  • Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares were up 5.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.34.
  • Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUF) shares were up 3.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.30.
  • Quebecor (OTC: QBCRF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.38.
  • Asustek Computer (OTC: ASUUY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 18.63%.
  • Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.74 on Wednesday, moving up 0.93%.
  • Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.55 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%.
  • ITT (NYSE: ITT) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.14%.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares hit $8.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.29%.
  • Marui Group (OTC: MAURY) shares hit a yearly high of $50.09. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
  • Kakaku.com (OTC: KKKUF) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.26 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.52%.
  • argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $158.29 with a daily change of up 1.84%.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares hit a yearly high of $47.75. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
  • Japan Prime Realty Inv (OTC: JPRRF) shares set a new 52-week high of $4,412.07 on Wednesday, moving flat%.
  • Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.82. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.59. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.6%.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares were up 0.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.30 for a change of up 0.91%.
  • Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares hit a yearly high of $21.50. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.40. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%.
  • Stantec (NYSE: STN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.45 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
  • Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $72.47 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
  • Seaspan (NYSE: SSW) shares hit a yearly high of $13.83. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.80.
  • Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.35. Shares traded down 0.02%.
  • Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
  • SPX (NYSE: SPXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.73 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
  • Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares were up 0.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.92 for a change of up 0.41%.
  • BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares broke to $60.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
  • Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares were down 0.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.92.
  • Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.80 with a daily change of up 1.34%.
  • Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) shares hit $39.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.79%.
  • Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares set a new yearly high of $31.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
  • FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.2%.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) shares hit $47.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.66%.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares were down 1.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.49 for a change of down 1.34%.
  • Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.59 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%.
  • Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares broke to $26.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.07%.
  • St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares hit a yearly high of $20.40. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
  • Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.79 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%.
  • Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.43 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.82%.
  • AK Steel Holding (NYSE: AKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.47 on Wednesday, moving up 3.08%.
  • Pharming (OTC: PHGUF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.77. Shares traded up 0.57%.
  • Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.99. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
  • Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.54. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.28. Shares traded down 0.73%.
  • Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 19.61% for the day.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTBB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.31 with a daily change of up 5.57%.
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.41%.
  • Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.91 for a change of up 0.92%.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares hit a yearly high of $11.81. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
  • TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.17 on Wednesday, moving up 0.36%.
  • NCC Group (OTC: NCCGF) shares were up 1.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.64.
  • Tredegar (NYSE: TG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.85 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.08.
  • Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares hit a yearly high of $4.92. The stock traded up 3.22% on the session.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.99. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
  • Paradigm Biopharma (OTC: PBIGF) shares were up 121.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.19.
  • Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APRE) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.53 on Wednesday, moving up 5.12%.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares were down 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.23.
  • Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares broke to $7.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.07%.
  • Safilo Group (OTC: SAFLY) shares hit $3.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 53.49%.
  • Jadestone Energy (OTC: JADSF) shares broke to $0.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.91%.
  • Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) shares were down 0.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.88.
  • South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
  • Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares hit a yearly high of $35.10. The stock traded down 5.21% on the session.
  • Alico (NASDAQ: ALCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.69 on Wednesday, moving up 0.06%.
  • AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.74%.
  • RenovaCare (OTC: RCAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.56. The stock traded up 15.38% on the session.
  • Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:

