What To Know About Flip'd By IHOP, The Pancake Restaurant's New Fast-Casual Concept

IHOP, best known for serving up delicious pancakes and burgers, is looking to enter the fast-casual space with a new concept called Flip'd by IHOP.

What To Know About Flip'd

IHOP's parent company Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) announced Wednesday its experimental restaurant concept attempts to "fill a gap" in the restaurant space. The company describes its new initiative as a fast-casual restaurant that offers fresh-made breakfast and lunch foods and beverages with speed and convenience a top priority.

The all-day menu is inspired by IHOP favorites with a focus on freshness, to-go, delivery, and technology, the company said. For example, consumers will be able to enjoy "Pancakes Bowls," consisting of made-to-order pancakes served in a bowl with the option of adding berries, sauces, or savory toppings.

Other menu options include a Black Angus Steakburger, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, freshly baked goods, and ore.

Why It's Important For IHOP

The company is looking at the breakfast space and hoping to take market share away from rival restaurants that offer food that is "either microwaved or have been sitting under a heat lamp," IHOP President Jay Johns said in the press release.

"With Flip'd by IHOP, guests don't have to compromise – now they can get freshly-made, all-day menu items like Pancake Bowls and Egg Sandwiches along with a hand-crafted espresso beverage for a good price and in a matter of minutes."

Flip'd by IHOP will open in Atlanta next spring and other major cities are under consideration.

