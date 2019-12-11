4 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 0.4% to $19.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $8.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares rose 0.3% to $18.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
Losers
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares fell 1.0% to $11.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock decreased by 0.7% to $36.77. The market cap stands at $125.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.