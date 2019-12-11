Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 7:56am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 0.4% to $19.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $8.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares rose 0.3% to $18.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares fell 1.0% to $11.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock decreased by 0.7% to $36.77. The market cap stands at $125.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 31, the current rating is at Hold.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + EQNR)

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
4 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Pete Najarian Highlights Unusual Options Activity In BP And Marathon Petroleum
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session