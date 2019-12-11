32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 61.2% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after climbing 64.58% on Tuesday.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares rose 17.4% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 12.6% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has signed a partner agreement with a European affiliate of the Fortune 500 to resell Safe-T's products and solutions in Spain, Portugal and Israel.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) rose 11.5% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after surging 25.52% on Tuesday.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) rose 10.2% to $66.45 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 9.5% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 10.93% on Tuesday. Synlogic said data from bridging study of SYNB1618 for phenylketonuria supported its continued development. The company expects to initiate Phase 2 trial in 1H 2020.
- Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) rose 9.5% to $106.55 in pre-market trading. Choice Hotels will replace Plantronics in the S&P MidCap 400 on Tuesday, December 17.
- Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK) rose 6.5% to $6.25 in pre-market trading. Ranpak priced 15.4 million share common stock offering at $6.50 per share.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) rose 6.3% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. Kazia initiated preparatory activities to bring GDC-0084 into GBM AGILE, an international Phase II / III study in glioblastoma.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) rose 4.8% to $7.50 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 4.2% to $12.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.20% on Tuesday.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) rose 4.1% to $15.74 in pre-market trading ahead of Q3 earnings.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 3.5% to $9.70 in pre-market trading.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 3.4% to $8.79 in pre-market trading.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 3.1% to $12.48 in pre-market trading.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 3% to $41.18 in pre-market trading following a third-quarter sales beat.
Losers
- Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 43.3% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 clinical trial of oral and IV Sulopenem.
- SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 32% to $0.15 in pre-market trading after the company priced its public offering of 15 million shares at $0.15 per share.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 18.7% to $57.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 14.7% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 14.1% to $6.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $35 million common stock offering.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 13% to $5.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.15-$1.30 to $0.10-$0.20.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 12.5% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 321.05% on Tuesday.
- United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) fell 10.3% to $8.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) fell 8.7% to $12.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 4.75 million share common stock offering.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) fell 8.7% to $108.25 in pre-market trading. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals said it has priced its previously-announced underwritten secondary offering of 1.2 million shares by investment funds affiliated with Bay Capital at $107.85 per share.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 6.4% to $2.79 in pre-market trading.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) fell 6.1% to $22.76 in the pre-market trading session. Rocket Pharmaceuticals priced its 3.82 million share public offering of common stock at $22.25 per share.
- Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) fell 4.6% to $36.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) fell 3.4% to $17.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) fell 3.1% to $13.71 in pre-market trading.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) fell 3% to $22.09 in pre-market trading. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust priced its 8 million share public offering of common shares for gross proceeds of $177 million or $22.12 per share.
