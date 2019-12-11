Home Depot Reaffirms 2020 Sales Guidance

Home Depot (NASDAQ: HDS) has reaffirmed sales guidance and sees fiscal year 2020 total sales growth at 3.5%-4%, and comparable sales growth at 3.5%-4%.

The company expects operating margin to be at 14% and return on invested capital of approximately 45%.

"We are confident that the investments we are making in the One Home Depot experience will address the evolving needs of our customers,” Craig Menear, CEO of Home Depot said in a statement. “We are building on our distinct competitive advantages to capitalize on a large and fragmented market opportunity and extend our leadership position for years to come."

Home Depot shares were trading down 1% at $213.74 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $239.31 and a 52-week low of $158.09.