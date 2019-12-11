Market Overview

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 4:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares jumped 75.5% to close at $13.92 on Tuesday.
  • Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) gained 74.8% to close at $5.21.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 27.2% to close at $6.92.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) shares surged 26.8% to close at $7.96 on Tuesday.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares climbed 21.9% to close at $4.85 on Tuesday.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) gained 18% to close at $10.87.
  • Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 17% to close at $4.75 after the FDA granted fast track designation for Itolizumab for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.
  • Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) gained 16.6% to close at $6.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. First Analyst also upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
  • Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares rose 16.5% to close at $48.90.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 16.4% to close at $6.96.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 16.3% to close at $2.35.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) surged 15.3% to close at $6.50.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BXC) rose 15% to close at $11.79.
  • EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) jumped 14.5% to close at $5.62.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 14.4% to close at $7.70.
  • Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) jumped 14.2% to close at $8.99 after a report that Kentucky's contract review committee voted to approve Governor Bevin's Medicaid Contract decision which left out the company's passport.
  • Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) rose 14% to close at $2.3150.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 13.9% to close at $34.65.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) gained 13.6% to close at $12.92.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) rose 13.6% to close at $5.36.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) climbed 13% to close at $3.65 after RBC Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the company's stock and raised the price target from $18 to $19.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 13% to close at $12.10 on continued momentum after Jim Cramer, on CNBC's "Mad Money," said he thinks the company is a good spec.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) surged 12.8% to close at $12.02.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 12.5% to close at $3.97.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 12.4% to close at $2.44.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares rose 12.3% to close at $30.69.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) gained 12.2% to close at $17.70 on continued upward momentum after the company announced URORA Phase 3 trial results of Voclosporin met primary endpoints and showed statistical significance in all pre-specified hierarchical secondary endpoints.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) gained 11.9% to close at $85.69 on updated results from its Phase 1 trial evaluating its CAR-T candidate bb21217.
  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 11.9% to close at $2.36.
  • Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) gained 11.7% to close at $9.05.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 11.6% to close at $3.28.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) surged 11% to close at $3.52.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares gained 10.9% to close at $2.74.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) surged 10.6% to close at $12.66.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 10.5% to close at $8.49.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 10.2% to close at $12.32 on continued strength after the company on Monday announced a $13.5 billion settlement with CA wildfire victims.
  • Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) climbed 10.2% to close at $3.46.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 10.2% to close at $5.86. Arcadia Biosciences, a developer of food ingredients and nutritional oils, with some pre-existing hemp assets and a partnership with Shane Victorino, a former MLB player and son of the mayor of Maui Mike Victorino, announced on Tuesday it's launching a new product line under the GoodHemp name.
  • Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) gained 10.1% to close at $10.01 after the company received Fast Track destination for Lebrikizumab for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares rose 10% to close at $2.87.
  • Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) gained 9.9% to close at $30.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported the purchase of Block 21 in Austin, Texas from Stratus Properties for $275 million.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) gained 9.5% to close at $14.00.
  • Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) gained 9.4% to close at $0.93 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales are up from the same quarter last year.
  • Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) surged 9% to close at $2.68.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) rose 8.7% to close at $6.40.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) gained 6.5% to close at $8.97.
  • Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) rose 6.2% to close at $48.09. The company announced late Monday it will end its research in diabetes and cardiovascular and indicated it could sell its stake in Regeneron.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 4.8% to close at $26.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also reported active clients of 3.4 million, up 17% from the same quarter last year. The company announced that CFO Paul Yee will leave the company to pursue other career opportunities.
  • Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 4.6% to close at $4.35 after Canadian regulators approved the sale of the company's stake in Genworth MI Canada to Brookfield Business Partners.

Losers

  • Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares tumbled 37.3% to close at $12.44 on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) shares fell 33.4% to close at $13.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 total retail sales down 5%-9%.
  • Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) dipped 20.2% to close at $2.02. Chimerix presented updated results from Phase 2 clinical trial of DSTAT in refractory myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia at the American Society Of Hematology Annual Meeting.
  • Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares fell 18.8% to close at $16.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) dropped 16.3% to close at $14.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also lowered its FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) dipped 14.3% to close at $7.11.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) dropped 13.8% to close at $10.34. Celyad presented update on r/r AML and MDS program at the ASH 2019.
  • Weidai Ltd. (NASDAQ: WEI) dipped 13.3% to close at $3.33.
  • Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) fell 12.3% to close at $3.57 after the company priced 2.325 million share common stock offering at $3.66 per share.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) tumbled 12.2% to close at $9.06 on continued momentum after the company announced preliminary results from 3 patients in its Phase 1/2 study of ST-400.
  • DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) dropped 12% to close at $13.00.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) fell 9.9% to close at $8.21.
  • Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) dropped 9.7% to close at $11.28.
  • Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) shares declined 9.5% to close at $158.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares declined 9.4% to close at $6.57.
  • Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 9.3% to close at $1.27 after the company reported sales of $4.95 million, up from $4.861 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) dropped 4.9% to close at $26.10 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 2.78 million shares by selling stockholders.

