Judge Rules To Provide Evidence To Huawei CFO In Her Extradition Case
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2019 3:31am   Comments
A Canadian court on Tuesday ordered the country's attorney general to share evidence with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in her extradition case to the U.S.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia’s Heather Holmes, who is presiding over the case, said that there are gaps in the evidence presented by the attorney general related to the chain of events that led to Meng’s arrest, Reuters reported.

The Associate Chief Justice said that Meng’s request for the evidence to be shared with her defense team “crosses the air of reality threshold,” as reported by Reuters.

Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ren Zhengfei, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the Vancouver airport last December on behalf of the U.S. authorities.

The Huawei executive is facing charges of defrauding multiple banks, including HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC), and misleading them about its business dealings in violations of the U.S. sanctions placed on Iran.

Meng has argued that the charges against her are motivated by economics and political gains, Reuters said. The U.S. has increased its sanctions on Huawei since her arrest, including placing the company on the “entity list” in May.

The court will begin hearing Meng’s extradition case on January 20, according to Reuters.

