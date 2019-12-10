Google Hires AliveCor Chief Medical Officer For Its Health Initiative

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has hired medical device maker AliveCor Inc's chief medical officer Jacqueline Shreibati to be a part of the Google Health initiative, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Shreibati, a Stanford University School of Medicine graduate, will join the health team led by David Feinberg and report to Google's chief health officer Karen DeSalvo.

The cardiologist will contribute to Google's health research efforts, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. Shreibati, in her LinkedIn profile, says that her role will focus on "health economics" and "outcomes research."

"Thanks [AliveCor] for incredible experiences with [digital health], [medical device] regulation and reimbursement, and [machine learning]. I'm very excited to join an ambitious and growing team at [Google Health,]" Shreibati said on LinkedIn.

Shreibati served as the vice president of medical affairs at AliveCor until she was promoted in February to replace the company's co-founder David Albert as the chief medical officer.

AliveCor competes directly with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google's recent acquisition Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) in the healthcare wearables market.

Shreibati is unlikely to work directly with Fitbit immediately, CNBC noted, as Google's deal with the company is currently facing a Department of Justice investigation.

Photo Credit: AliveCor Official Site