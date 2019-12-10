Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Hires AliveCor Chief Medical Officer For Its Health Initiative
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2019 11:00pm   Comments
Share:
Google Hires AliveCor Chief Medical Officer For Its Health Initiative

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has hired medical device maker AliveCor Inc's chief medical officer Jacqueline Shreibati to be a part of the Google Health initiative, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Shreibati, a Stanford University School of Medicine graduate, will join the health team led by David Feinberg and report to Google's chief health officer Karen DeSalvo.

The cardiologist will contribute to Google's health research efforts, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. Shreibati, in her LinkedIn profile, says that her role will focus on "health economics" and "outcomes research."

"Thanks [AliveCor] for incredible experiences with [digital health], [medical device] regulation and reimbursement, and [machine learning]. I'm very excited to join an ambitious and growing team at [Google Health,]" Shreibati said on LinkedIn.

Shreibati served as the vice president of medical affairs at AliveCor until she was promoted in February to replace the company's co-founder David Albert as the chief medical officer.

AliveCor competes directly with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google's recent acquisition Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) in the healthcare wearables market.

Shreibati is unlikely to work directly with Fitbit immediately, CNBC noted, as Google's deal with the company is currently facing a Department of Justice investigation.

Photo Credit: AliveCor Official Site

Posted-In: Alphabet CNBC GoogleNews Health Care Management Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Large Option Traders Dumping Apple Puts Ahead Of Tariff Deadline
Netflix Needs A Lower-Cost Subscription Tier, Needham Says In Downgrade
Technology Stocks Could Be In Focus Today As Trade Dominates The Headlines
Huawei Ban Is Hurting Other Smartphone Makers, Including Apple
eBay Leaving Investors Bruised – Is It In Trouble?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Uruguay Senate Approves New Bill To Regulate Access To Medical Cannabis