Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 229 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Noteables:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Prosus (OTC: PROSY).
- Medical Care Technologies (OTC: MDCE) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Semafo (OTC: SEMFF) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 50.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.
During the trading on Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Prosus (OTC: PROSY) stock hit $13.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.06% over the course of the day.
- Bank of Comms Co (OTC: BKFCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.61% on the day.
- Orange (OTC: FNCTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.58 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.66%.
- Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.00.
- Ventas (NYSE: VTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $56.51 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.01% on the day.
- Renault (OTC: RNSDF) shares were up 0.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.09.
- Renault (OTC: RNLSY) stock hit $45.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.71% over the course of the day.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares set a new yearly low of $18.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
- Yara International (OTC: YARIY) stock moved down 1.36% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.42 to open trading.
- Ipsen (OTC: IPSEY) shares hit a yearly low of $21.59 today morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- GAIL (India) (OTC: GAILF) shares fell to $9.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.74%.
- United Internet (OTC: UDIRF) shares set a new yearly low of $32.52 this morning. The stock was down 17.61% on the session.
- ASR Nederland (OTC: ASRRF) shares were down 12.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $37.52.
- Hong Leong Financial (OTC: HLFBF) stock moved down 20.42% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.82 to open trading.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.22% for the day.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.45 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 5.09% over the rest of the day.
- Hysan Development Co (OTC: HYSNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.52%.
- Fortune REIT (OTC: FRIVF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% for the day.
- K+S (OTC: KPLUY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.77% on the day.
- Bank of Queensland (OTC: BKQNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $9.91. Shares then traded down 2.41%.
- 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $8.71. Shares then traded down 11.47%.
- Stella-Jones (OTC: STLJF) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.63 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.95%.
- Regis Resources (OTC: RGRNF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.96 this morning. The stock was down 9.48% for the day.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock moved down 4.89% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.75 to open trading.
- Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.
- Loral Space (NASDAQ: LORL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.67 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.44% on the day.
- Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares set a new yearly low of $13.99 this morning. The stock was down 17.52% on the session.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) shares set a new yearly low of $40.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
- Hurricane Energy (OTC: HRCXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.42, and later moved down 0.51% over the session.
- Semafo (OTC: SEMFF) shares moved down 4.31% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.81 to begin trading.
- Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.78 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.37% over the rest of the day.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) shares hit a yearly low of $45.30 today morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.
- Trustco Group Holdings (OTC: TSCHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $48.49. Shares then traded down 7.73%.
- zooplus (OTC: ZLPSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $91.32 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.
- Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $15.00. Shares then traded down 30.54%.
- Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.82 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.26% over the rest of the day.
- Costa Group Holdings (OTC: CTTQF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 8.85% over the rest of the day.
- Argan (NYSE: AGX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
- Mayne Pharma Group (OTC: MAYNF) stock hit $0.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.08% over the course of the day.
- AGTech Holdings (OTC: AGTEF) shares were down 6.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.
- Nippon Sheet Glass (OTC: NPSGY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock moved down 2.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.25 to open trading.
- Advanz Pharma (OTC: CXRXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 7.29% over the rest of the day.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock hit a yearly low of $7.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.34% on the day.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.57 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.84%.
- Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $6.60, and later moved down 0.88% over the session.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) shares set a new yearly low of $6.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
- Pilbara Minerals (OTC: PILBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.32% on the day.
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.92, and later moved down 1.18% over the session.
- Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) stock hit $8.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.71% over the course of the day.
- PureCircle (OTC: PCRTF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.58 today morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
- PPC (OTC: PPCLY) shares fell to $0.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.14%.
- Next Science (OTC: NXSCF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 5.11% for the day.
- Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE: PVT) stock hit a yearly low of $9.34 this morning. The stock was down 4.87% for the day.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
- American Shipping Co (OTC: ASCJF) shares fell to $3.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.05%.
- Ted Baker (OTC: TBAKF) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.76%.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.
- Sky Network Television (OTC: SYKWF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.49 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.1%.
- De La Rue (OTC: DLUEY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- De La Rue (OTC: DELRF) shares fell to $1.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.05%.
- Lamprell (OTC: LMPRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.26% on the session.
- Sylogist (OTC: SYZLF) shares hit a yearly low of $7.45 today morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Jetblack (OTC: JTBK) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 21.1% for the day.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.57, and later moved down 6.14% over the session.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) stock hit a yearly low of $3.28 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Botanix Pharmaceuticals (OTC: BXPHF) stock moved down 5.88% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) shares moved down 7.23% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.23 to begin trading.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) stock hit a yearly low of $9.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.56% for the day.
- Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares fell to $0.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.58%.
- Celyad (OTC: CLYYF) shares hit a yearly low of $11.30 today morning. The stock was down 6.22% on the session.
- Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) stock hit a yearly low of $4.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.88 this morning. The stock was down 11.65% for the day.
- Purifloh (OTC: PUFLF) shares were down 4.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.80.
- Oxurion (OTC: TBGNF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.
- Enthusiast Gaming (OTC: ENGMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.
- Garrison Capital (NASDAQ: GARS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $5.49, and later moved down 4.97% over the session.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ: FEIM) shares hit a yearly low of $9.56 today morning. The stock was down 4.77% on the session.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.22% for the day.
- Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ: MWK) stock hit a yearly low of $5.05 this morning. The stock was down 10.35% for the day.
- Trinity Place Holdings (AMEX: TPHS) shares fell to $2.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.06%.
- Regulus Resources (OTC: RGLSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.01% over the rest of the day.
- Humanigen (OTC: HGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 13.33% on the session.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares were down 3.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.97.
- RTW Retailwinds (NYSE: RTW) stock moved down 4.09% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to open trading.
- J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.12. Shares then traded down 3.51%.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares hit a yearly low of $1.67 today morning. The stock was down 5.06% on the session.
- Playmates Toys (OTC: PMTYF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.76% on the session.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.79% on the day.
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.8% over the rest of the day.
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) stock moved down 4.15% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.91 to open trading.
- TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.17 today morning. The stock traded up 1.94% over the session.
- PyroGenesis Canada (OTC: PYRNF) shares fell to $0.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.85%.
- AgraFlora Organics Intl (OTC: AGFAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded down 7.83% over the session.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ: MREO) shares fell to $1.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.93%.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.34. Shares then traded down 2.78%.
- Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) shares moved down 2.4% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.73 to begin trading.
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.63% on the day.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (OTC: PMCB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.03, and later moved up 2.48% over the session.
- ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.7% on the day.
- Tissue Regenix Group (OTC: TSSNF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.67%.
- UEX (OTC: UEXCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.51% on the session.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.55, and later moved down 4.29% over the session.
- Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.13, and later moved down 8.01% over the session.
- Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 7.5%.
- Troilus Gold (OTC: CHXMF) stock moved down 7.53% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading.
- United Cannabis (OTC: CNAB) shares fell to $0.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.54%.
- Weatherford International (OTC: WFTIQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 16.33% over the session.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares fell to $0.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.0%.
- Biotron (OTC: BITRF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 22.73% on the session.
- SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.09. Shares then traded up 6.9%.
- Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 9.02% for the day.
- Organic Flower Inv Gr (OTC: QILFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.69%.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ: FTFT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.
- Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 31.78% for the day.
- Biotricity (OTC: BTCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.33, and later moved down 13.04% over the session.
- YSS (OTC: YSSCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.69%.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.97%.
- Parallax Health Sciences (OTC: PRLX) shares were down 5.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.
- SinglePoint (OTC: SING) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Qrons (OTC: QRON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.5% on the day.
- Citation Growth (OTC: CGOTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 0.13% over the session.
- Continental Materials (AMEX: CUO) stock hit $7.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.5% over the course of the day.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares were down 4.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.60.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE: RMED) shares moved down 4.76% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.99 to begin trading.
- Integrated Cannabis (OTC: ICNAF) stock moved down 1.82% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares moved up 0.67% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading.
- Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 1.
