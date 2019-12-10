Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
During Tuesday, 224 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE: MSD).
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Aristocrat Group (OTC: ASCC).
- Foxtons Group (OTC: FXTGY) traded down 9.82% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs on Tuesday:
- Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE: MSD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.60. Shares traded up 0.33%.
- South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.49 with a daily change of up 2.02%.
- Gabelli Utility (NYSE: GUT) shares hit $8.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.15%.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $61.59 with a daily change of up 1.33%.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.82 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.73% for the day.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.58 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.61%.
- Eskay Mining (OTC: ESKYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.11. The stock traded up 10.53% on the session.
- Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.01 with a daily change of up 4.28%.
- Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.22 with a daily change of up 1.28%.
- Ricoh Co (OTC: RICOY) shares hit $10.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.31%.
- Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) shares were up 1.45% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.92.
- MNB (OTC: MNBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 78.63%.
- Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC: CHGCY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $183.07. Shares traded up 1.45%.
- Northern Trust (OTC: NTDOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.13%.
- Nintendo Co (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares set a new yearly high of $109.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
- ABB (OTC: ABLZF) shares hit a yearly high of $22.73. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares hit $22.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.56 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.09%.
- Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.15 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
- Intellicheck (AMEX: IDN) shares hit a yearly high of $8.11. The stock traded down 7.27% on the session.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares were up 4.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.63 for a change of up 4.79%.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.77. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) shares were up 6.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,240.00 for a change of up 6.78%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares set a new yearly high of $28.98 this morning. The stock was up 6.25% on the session.
- Pharming (OTC: PHGUF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.76 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.39%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares hit a yearly high of $82.89. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.20. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Kao (OTC: KAOOY) shares broke to $16.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: AGPPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
- Scorpio Tankers (OTC: STMEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.89 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.49%.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STNG) shares set a new yearly high of $25.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
- FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.42. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.
- Gibson Energy (OTC: GBNXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.06%.
- Forty Seven (OTC: FSUMF) shares were up 9.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.07.
- Fortescue Metals Group (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares hit a yearly high of $31.52. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares hit a yearly high of $28.03. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) shares were down 1.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.99 for a change of down 1.53%.
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares hit $94.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $113.47 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) shares hit a yearly high of $22.02. The stock traded up 3.43% on the session.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 26.43%.
- SKF (OTC: SKFRY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.76. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.13%.
- Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.48%.
- Ageas SA (OTC: AGESY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.33 with a daily change of up 1.07%.
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares hit $14.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%.
- AES (NYSE: AES) shares were up 2.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.04 for a change of up 2.15%.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.78. The stock traded up 4.1% on the session.
- Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.46. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $217.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.34 on Tuesday, moving up 0.92%.
- Meridian (NASDAQ: MRBK) shares hit a yearly high of $19.50. The stock traded down 1.19% on the session.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.00 with a daily change of up 3.03%.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares hit a yearly high of $70.11. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $29.39 with a daily change of down 0.05%.
- Good Natured Products (OTC: SLGBF) shares were up 18.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.15.
- Leyou Technologies Hldgs (OTC: LEYOF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 34.78%.
- Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.10 with a daily change of up 2.12%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $48.28 with a daily change of up 1.27%.
- Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.00. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.97 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.81%.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares broke to $65.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.19%.
- BOC Aviation (OTC: BCVVF) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.13.
- Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.57.
- OTE (OTC: HLTOF) shares broke to $14.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%.
- Quorum Information Techs (OTC: QIFTF) shares hit $0.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.59%.
- Inchcape (OTC: INCPY) shares hit a yearly high of $8.90. The stock traded up 15.72% on the session.
- Bosideng Intl Hldg (OTC: BSDGY) shares were up 31.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.29.
- Health Sciences (NASDAQ: HSAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.00 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
- Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
- Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.63 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.29. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares were up 0.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.98 for a change of up 0.03%.
- Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.95.
- Nova Leap Health (OTC: NVLPF) shares were up 5.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.31.
- Casio Computer (OTC: CSIOY) shares were up 2.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $198.20.
- argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares broke to $153.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.14%.
- Promithian Global (OTC: PGVI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $5.00. Shares traded down 9.82%.
- M & F Bancorp (OTC: MFBP) shares were up 9.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.80.
- OSRAM Licht (OTC: PBCRF) shares were up 12.46% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.27.
- Bank Central Asia (OTC: OSAGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.07 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.34%.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.45.
- Bakkafrost (OTC: BKFKF) shares set a new yearly high of $70.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
- Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares were up 1.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.15.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares hit a yearly high of $21.57. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares broke to $95.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
- BYD Electronic (OTC: BYDIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.01 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares broke to $8.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.38%.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.58 on Tuesday, moving up 4.19%.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.24. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
- Genesco (NYSE: GCO) shares were up 2.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.65.
- iStar (NYSE: STAR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.80. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.06. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
- Tredegar (NYSE: TG) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.82. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- Brunello Cucinelli (OTC: BCUCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.75 Tuesday. The stock was up 9.59% for the day.
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.11 for a change of up 0.64%.
- State Street (NYSE: STT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
- Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares were up 0.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.91.
- PIMCO California (NYSE: PCQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.69 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.16%.
- Oregon Bancorp (OTC: ORBN) shares hit $29.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.
- Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.63. The stock traded up 4.87% on the session.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.65 on Tuesday, moving flat%.
- CGG (OTC: CGGYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.88 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Tuesday, moving down 0.88%.
- Atea (OTC: ATAZF) shares were up 4.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares hit a yearly high of $47.75. The stock traded up 8.49% on the session.
- Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.49 on Tuesday, moving up 0.12%.
- Cerro De Pasco Resources (OTC: GPPRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.81%.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $108.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares broke to $24.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.3%.
- Arqule (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
- Arjo (OTC: ARRJF) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.60 on Tuesday, moving up 16.05%.
- PSP Swiss Property (OTC: PSPSF) shares hit $131.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.79%.
- Nuveen Real Asset Income (NYSE: JRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.28%.
- VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.02 on Tuesday, moving down 0.16%.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTC: HKMPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.61. The stock traded up 2.51% on the session.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares hit $15.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%.
- Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.80. Shares traded up 2.64%.
- Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) shares broke to $7.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.32. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
- AK Steel Holding (NYSE: AKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.35. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
- Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.29 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.04%.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.02. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- West African Resources (OTC: WFRSF) shares hit $0.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 118.18%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.77 with a daily change of up 2.88%.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.71 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.91%.
- Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares hit $7.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.56%.
- Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $45.49 with a daily change of up 0.53%.
- Continental Gold (OTC: CGOOF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.14. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.35. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.00. Shares traded up 7.38%.
- BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares hit $21.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.27%.
- Schroders (OTC: SHNWF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $43.08. Shares traded flat%.
- lastminute.com (OTC: LSMNF) shares set a new yearly high of $45.47 this morning. The stock was up 11.31% on the session.
- New Frontier (NYSE: NFC) shares were down 0.97% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.78 for a change of down 0.97%.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.73 with a daily change of down 0.38%.
