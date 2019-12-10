35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares jumped 32.2% to $5.26.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) shares gained 24.4% to $7.81.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) climbed 20.5% to $13.70.
- Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 19.9% to $4.8684 after the FDA granted fast track designation for Itolizumab for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) gained 18.5% to $6.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. First Analyst also upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 16.6% to $2.53.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) jumped 16% to $0.5139 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.18, up from $0.06 in the same quarter last year.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 15.1% to $6.26.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) surged 12.5% to $8.92.
- Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) gained 12.3% to $30.87. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported the purchase of Block 21 in Austin, Texas from Stratus Properties for $275 million.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) surged 12% to $6.31.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) gained 11.8% to $14.30.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares rose 11.7% to $46.87.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) gained 11.2% to $0.9451 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales are up from the same quarter last year.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares rose 11.2% to $30.39.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) gained 9.9% to $9.25.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) surged 9.9% to $12.58.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 9% to $27.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also reported active clients of 3.4 million, up 17% from the same quarter last year. The company announced that CFO Paul Yee will leave the company to pursue other career opportunities.
- Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) gained 8.5% to $9.86 after the company received Fast Track destination for Lebrikizumab for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) rose 7.5% to $6.33.
- Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) rose 5.6% to $47.83. The company announced late Monday it will end its research in diabetes and cardiovascular and indicated it could sell its stake in Regeneron.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 5.5% to $4.39 after Canadian regulators approved the sale of the company's stake in Genworth MI Canada to Brookfield Business Partners.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares rose 5% to $9.97 after falling 51.68% on Monday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares dipped 35.9% to $12.71 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) shares tumbled 29.8% to $14.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 total retail sales down 5%-9%.
- Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares fell 19.4% to $16.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) dropped 15.9% to $14.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also lowered its FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) fell 11.1% to $3.62 after the company priced 2.325 million share common stock offering at $3.66 per share.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares declined 10.1% to $6.52.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) dipped 9.4% to $17.67.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) dropped 8.5% to $25.11 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 2.78 million shares by selling stockholders.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) shares declined 8.5% to $160.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 8.5% to $1.2810 after the company reported sales of $4.95 million, up from $4.861 million in the same quarter last year.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) tumbled 8.1% to $9.48 on continued momentum after the company announced preliminary results from 3 patients in its Phase 1/2 study of ST-400.
- Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP) dropped 4.7% to $84.90 after the company priced its 3 million share common stock offering at $85.60 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported the purchase of Block 21 in Austin, Texas from Stratus Properties for $275 million.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.