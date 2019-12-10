The Study Of Anesthesiology And Tips From Dr. Halim

Anesthesiologists are trained to safely administer anesthetics to induce a temporary loss of sensation or consciousness for the performance of a medical procedure. This involves a variety of medical drugs ranging from local numbing agents to general anesthesia.

Anesthesiologists are an integral part of the surgical team since their role involves patient preoperative clearance, intraoperative care as well as post-operative recovery.

Dr. Halim’s medical training began at Northwestern University in Chicago. Dr. Halim did a research fellowship in pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics before she went on to perform her internship in internal medicine. Dr. Halim did her residency in anesthesiology, along with subspecialty training in critical care/trauma and pediatrics at Northwestern University.

“The core function of anesthesiology is the practice of anesthesia. This involves the use of topical, injected, or inhaled medications to produce a loss of sensation. Without anesthesia, many surgical and non-surgical procedures would be intolerable or unfeasible,” says Dr. Halim.

Anesthesiologists are the “internist” in the operating room as well as procedure oriented therefore must be knowledgeable in all areas of medicine and surgery, understanding anatomy and pathophysiology in order to provide proper care in any situation.

As an anesthesiologist, she has worked with physicians and surgeons in virtually every specialty. She has continued to build up her expertise in other areas of medicine such as integrative medicine, post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and cognitive decline therapies including hyperbaric therapy protocols.

Dr. Halim is constantly researching, learning and training to remain on the cutting edge of medicine and combining traditional medicine with functional medicine.

Anesthesiologists must receive their board certification through the American Board of Anesthesiology, which demonstrates advanced skill and knowledge.

Image by Anne Karakash from Pixabay