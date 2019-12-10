Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Venture Capital, Freight Matching And More From The Truckload Live Summit
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 10, 2019 10:28am   Comments
Share:
Venture Capital, Freight Matching And More From The Truckload Live Summit

FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller sits down with Brent Hutto, the Chief Relationship Officer at truckstop.com. The interview was filmed during the Truckload Live Summit in Chattanooga, TN on December 5, 2019.

Watch on YouTube

SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTBE: http://bit.ly/FW-subscribe

Follow Us!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/freightwaves

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreightWaves/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freightwaves/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freightwaves/

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves podcast trucking Venture CapitalNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Data Cleansing Key To Optimizing Logistics

Conn's Plummets On Q3 Sales Miss