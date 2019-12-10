IPO Outlook For The Week: Brazilian Financials, Fintech And Social Media Management

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) will issue more than 72.5 million shares between $22 and $25 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 20.9% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $2.084 billion. The Brazilian financial company was founded in 2001 and has come to operate wealth management, insurance brokerage, digital investment and media arms.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) will issue more than 8.8 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents about 12.7% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $182.6 million. Bill.com uses cloud-based software to automate payments for business customers including Burger King, Quicken and TED.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) will issue 36 million shares between $12 and $14 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $579.6 million. The Chinese company equips financial institutions with cloud technology, artificial intelligence, big data analysis and blockchain solutions.

Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCOU) will issue 20 million shares at $10 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 78.1% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $230 million. The blank-check company will target health care players at the direction of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN), CareCentrix, and Quartet Health chairman Steven Shulman.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) will issue more than 8.8 million shares between $16 and $18 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 23.2% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $182.6 million. The social-media management platform provides analytical, strategic and marketing tools for clients ranging from Ticketmaster to Subaru.

