5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock rose 2.2% to $8.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares surged 1.9% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 million. According to the most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on December 03, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Losers

  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock fell 3.0% to $6.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock decreased by 2.7% to $0.50. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock declined 1.3% to $22.39. The market cap seems to be at $44.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 09, the current rating is at Overweight.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

